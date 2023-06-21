‘Yellowstone’ actor/cowboy to ‘fire' off Hot Springs’ 2024 St. Patrick’s Day parade

Forrie J. Smith, who plays Lloyd Pierce, the oldest ranch hand at the Yellowstone Dutton Ranch, on Paramount Television’s “Yellowstone,” will fire the official starter’s pistol to kick off the First Ever 21st Annual World’s Shortest St. Patrick’s Day Parade, March 17, 2024, in Hot Springs.

“We could have looked forever and never have found a more perfect person to fire the official starter’s pistol for our world-famous little parade,” said Visit Hot Springs CEO and parade founder Steve Arrison.

“Forrie is a real cowboy who plays a real cowboy, and he has ridden into the hearts of millions of ‘Yellowstone’ fans.”

Smith, born in Helena, Mont., is an actual cowboy who began riding at a young age and grew up on his grandparents’ Montana cattle ranch. Both his parents were ranchers and riders, and Smith began competing in rodeos at age 8. By age 11 he was riding rodeo bucking stock bareback. He spent much of his adulthood riding the rodeo circuit, competing primarily in bareback riding. He owns his own ranch in New Mexico.

He got his start as a movie and TV stuntman in the 1980s and also began taking on small acting roles as well, appearing since in dozens of movies and television shows.