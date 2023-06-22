ABA Friendship Ladies gather

The ABA Friendship Association District Ladies Auxiliary met for its quarterly meeting on April 13 at Macedonia Missionary Baptist Church.

President Traci Harrington of Bethlehem Missionary Baptist Church called the meeting to order. Sluggo Norris, pastor of the host church, led the opening prayer. The opening song, "When the Roll is Called Up Yonder," was led by Debbie Leopard with Rita Shirey at the piano, both of the host church, according to a news release.

Prayer requests were given and David Harrington of Bethlehem MBC led the prayer. The welcome was given by Leopard, with the response being given by Karon Wynn of Holly Springs MBC.

Harrington spoke about Budd Creek Baptist Camp and the future activities that will be happening there. The congregation then sang "What a Day That Will Be."

Donna Collins of Bethlehem, secretary-treasurer, called the roll and read the minutes from the Jan. 12 meeting. The business meeting was held at this time. The next meeting will be held at Bethlehem MBC on July 13 at 10 a.m.

The offering goal for that meeting will be the ABA Disaster Relief Fund which helps churches which have been damaged by storms and other disasters. Following prayer by Rickey Collins of Bethlehem MBC, he and Harrington took up the offering which was sent to Budd Creek Baptist Camp.

The Praise and Thanksgiving Session was given by Leopard who asked, "Are you a willing vessel?" The congregation sang "Blessed Assurance," and Kristie Herrington of Macedonia MBC, sang a special in song "Paid in Full."

Norris brought the message entitled "Who Can Find A Virtuous Woman?" Proverbs 31. Vera Reynolds of Holly Springs MBC, gave Norris the hand of appreciation.

The secretary's report was: Auxiliaries represented 4; Ladies present 26; Preachers present 1; Visitors present 1; Total present 30.

An offering of $300 was collected for the Budd Creek Baptist Camp. Participants were reminded that July is the month for the pantry offering for the seminary. Julius Carter of Calvary MBC gave the dismissal prayer and asked the blessing on the food.