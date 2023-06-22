Another first for Arkansas





In 2021, Arkansas distinguished itself as a front-line right-wing culture warrior, enacting the first state ban on medical care for gender-dysphoric minors.

On Tuesday afternoon, Arkansas became the first of now-19 states with recently passed gender-care restrictions for minors--all dark red and heavily Southern--to have its law struck down by a federal judge. Federal courts elsewhere have issued temporary injunctions pending final rulings.

It turns out that it is an insufficient legal basis for a law restricting medical care because legislators and many of their constituents are creeped out by things that defy their understanding.

In every other case known to kids and the practice of medicine, a minor child will get medical care when presenting a medical need that is diagnosed as valid by physicians who suggest or recommend treatments that parents then are allowed to accept. Allowed, not forced.

U.S. District Judge Jay Moody, who presided over a trial in October, issued the ruling in Little Rock agreeing with the plaintiffs including minor gender-dysphoric children and their parents. He said they were denied equal protection under the law and due process of law by such a ban.

He also found that physicians were denied First Amendment rights by the law's ban on their referring minor patients and parents to other states where doctors are doctors and state legislators are state legislators.

Since anger-inclined cultural conservatives are no doubt wondering, let me say that Moody was nominated in 2013 by then-President Barack Obama. The president was acting, as is customary, on a recommendation from the state's then-senior senator, moderate Democrat Mark Pryor. The nomination was acceded to by the other senator, Republican conservative John Boozman, who issued a statement of praise for Moody on occasion of his 95-4 confirmation in the U.S. Senate.

The judge's ruling was not hard. It would only be hard if going the other way, which is reliant less on constitutional law and medical science than religious and cultural outrage as well as incendiary rhetoric about "gender mutilation" and bathrooms rendered henceforth unsafe.

As Moody outlined meticulously in his ruling, it has been medically determined that some children come in their teen years not to identify comfortably, or at all, with the gender assigned by anatomy at birth. Case histories have determined that a psychiatric diagnosis can be made that can lead to pediatric services and the use of puberty blockers and hormones--all highly regulated, and all of which can be stopped--resulting in young people made more content and happy notwithstanding the discrimination, bullying and hate that can face transgender youth.

Arkansas Children's Hospital performs no gender surgeries and the procedure is rare for minors nationwide.

Judge Moody wrote: "Rather than protecting children or safeguarding medical ethics, the evidence showed that the prohibited medical care improves the mental health and well-being of patients and that, by prohibiting it, the state undermined the interests it claims to be advancing."

Meantime, the Legislature made a law this year that allowed medical liability lawsuits by gender-treated minors well into their adulthood. The intended effect is to use the threat of high malpractice-insurance rates to scare doctors out of providing care. That law probably will get sued, too.

While the issue is hardly arguable legally and medically, it is plenty arguable politically, religiously, culturally and angrily, as Asa Hutchinson has found.

He vetoed the ban in 2021 and then entered the Republican presidential race anyway.

I'm not saying he's struggling to get to 1 percent in the polls and thus eligibility for looming debates because of that instantly overridden veto. Nor am I blaming his explaining that his opposition was a defense of doctors and parents and a matter of sensitivity to Arkansas youth suddenly having their treatments interrupted in process.

He's probably mired at 0.7 percent by his centrist-inclined opposition to Donald Trump and the fact that the more colorful Chris Christie has joined the race and gotten more attention for his more quotable anti-Trump rhetoric.

What I am saying is that the gender-care veto surely does not help Hutchinson's effort to present himself to modern Iowa evangelicals as the genuine conservative article, and thus jump-start his campaign.

While I feel certain he knew what he was doing with the veto--that he had no naïveté in him--Hutchinson is old enough that he conceivably could have drifted momentarily into the past when standing up for doctors, parents and children was kind of a conservative thing.

The only other possibility is that thing Hutchinson once accused me of never considering, which is that politicians sometimes simply do what they think is right.

Meantime, in the matter of politicians adhering to political form, Attorney General Tim Griffin has announced Arkansas will appeal this ruling to the 8th Circuit, which previously upheld Moody's temporary injunction.

If Arkansas could get the case up to Samuel Alito and Clarence Thomas and the rest, parents and doctors and troubled kids might wind up in the same boat as women.

John Brummett, whose column appears regularly in the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette, is a member of the Arkansas Writers' Hall of Fame. Email him at jbrummett@arkansasonline.com. Read his @johnbrummett Twitter feed.







