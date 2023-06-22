Arkansas Children’s Hospital in list’s top 50 for seven specialties

Arkansas Children's Hospital ranked in the top 50 for seven medical specialties in the 2022-2023 U.S. News & World Report list of best children's hospitals.

The 17th annual rankings, released Wednesday, recognize the top 50 pediatric hospitals in the United States in 10 specialties.

Arkansas Children's ranked 40th in cancer, 45th in cardiology and heart surgery, 50th in diabetes and endocrinology, 34th in nephrology, 45th in orthopedics, 31st in pulmonary and lung surgery and 39th in urology.

The Little Rock hospital was also ranked seventh best in the list's southeast region encompassing Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Louisiana, Mississippi, North Carolina, South Carolina and Tennessee.

Children's Hospital of Atlanta, Children's Hospital of Alabama at the University of Alabama at Birmingham and Monroe Carell Jr. Children's Hospital at Vanderbilt University in Nashville tied for the No. 1 spot in the region.

"Three years ago, we embarked on a strategic plan to bring Arkansas children the best outcomes in the country, and we are demonstrating remarkable excellence and progress in this work," Marcy Doderer, Arkansas Children's president and chief executive officer, said in a news release. "As we continue to serve more children, in more ways, these U.S. News & World Report rankings reflect how the entire team consistently strives for excellence every day with every child."

U.S. News and RTI International, a North Carolina-based research and consulting firm, conducted the research, which included analyzing data from 119 children's hospitals and surveying thousands of pediatric specialists, according to a news release from U.S. News.

"Refinements to the methodology this year included less of an emphasis on expert opinion and an increase in weight on such measures as commitment to best practices and commitment to equity, diversity and inclusion," U.S. News said.