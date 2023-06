Wright, 1943: "Glenn came home Oct. 8, but may leave Sunday. He has 4 stars on his services stripes. He really looks well and strong." The card was of the high school in the tiny Jefferson County community north of Pine Bluff; the school appears to have occupied a former residence.

