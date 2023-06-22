Sections
Arkansas State basketball slate for MAC-SBC challenge announced

by Jason Batacao | Today at 5:15 p.m.

Arkansas State men’s and women’s basketball matchups for the The Mid-American Conference and Sun Belt Conference challenge were announced Thursday. 

The ASU women's team will host Northern Illinois on Thursday, Nov. 9, while the men’s team will travel to Bowling Green on Saturday, Nov. 11. 

The second contest of the MAC-SBC challenge will take place on Saturday, Feb. 10, which are selected and determined based on real-time NET rankings, geography and frequency of past matchups. Those matchups will be announced in January.

ASU’s complete non-conference and conference schedules will be released at a later date.

