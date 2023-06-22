BREAKING: Arkansas Supreme Court Justice Robin F. Wynne dies at 70





Arkansas Supreme Court Justice Robin Wynne, who has served on the bench since 2014, died Wednesday night, an Arkansas Judiciary spokesman confirmed.

Wynne, 70, who won a second eight-year term on the state’s high court in 2022, previously served on the Arkansas Court of Appeals.

“It is with great sadness that I must share with you the news of the passing of Justice Robin Wynne last night,” stated Marty Sullivan, director of the Administrative Office of the Courts, in an email Thursday morning. “Please keep his family in your thoughts during this tragic time. He was a valued member of the Arkansas Judiciary and his loss will be keenly felt.”

Wynne served as a state representative from 1985 through 1988. He was the Fordyce city attorney from 1989 through 2004 and a deputy prosecuting attorney for the 13th Judicial District of Arkansas from 1989 through 1998.

He was a Dallas County District Court judge from 2004 to 2010 and afterward served four years on the state’s Court of Appeals.

He earned his bachelor’s degree from Harvard University in 1975 and his law degree from the Arkansas School of Law. He also attended Southern Methodist University’s Perkins School of Theology.

Funeral arrangement information was not immediately available Thursday.



