ASC announces 35 selections for biennial Rosenzweig exhibition

The Arts & Science Center for Southeast Arkansas announced selections for its 2023 Irene Rosenzweig Biennial Juried Exhibition. The show opens with an awards reception from 5-7 p.m. July 20 at ASC's home building, 701 S. Main St. Juror Rachel Trusty will present the awards at 6 p.m.

The reception is free and open to the public. The exhibition will be on view in ASC's William H. Kennedy Jr. Gallery through Oct. 14. Admission to ASC's galleries is always free, according to a news release.

The 35 artists with works selected are:

Leslie Alvarez of Springfield, Mo., "Bloom Nature," digital art;

Stuart Asprey of Norman, Okla., "Snackie Cake Superhero Platter," ceramic;

Jennifer Barnett of Little Rock, "Memory Dance," photograph;

Peter Barnitz of Kenner, La., "Dissection of Space," mixed media;

Becky Blackburn of Memphis, Tenn., "How The Story Ends," ceramic;

Jason Bly of Wichita Falls, Texas, "Norepinephrine," painting;

Carley Brown of Little Rock, "Feeling Lucky?," painting;

Danqi Cai of Knoxville, Tenn., "The Atomic Boy," monotype and watercolor;

Adaja Cooper of Mabelvale, "Bug Has The Hose Now," painting;

Melissa Cowper-Smith of Morrilton, "Whispers Borrowed," mixed media;

Tim Cribbs of Bentonville, "The Wild Burns at Night," digital print on canvas;

Kelsey Duncan of Nashville, Tenn., "Onyx," stoneware and mixed media;

Kurt Dyrhaug of Beaumont, Texas, "Vertical Tonka Wing," cast iron and enamel;

Paige Ellens of Memphis, Tenn., "Cowboy in Solitude," painting;

Patrick Fleming of Roland, "Mother Earth I," painting on dimensional canvas;

Elizabeth Fontenot of Beaumont, Texas, "Rising," mixed media;

Nabil Gonzalez of El Paso, Texas, "Blackout of The American Dream (Series 1-8)," mixed media;

Chris Hurtado of El Paso, Texas, "Automatic Graffiti," porcelain;

Crystal Jennings of Rison, "Catalyst," charcoal drawing;

Lisa Krannichfeld of Little Rock, "Hold On, Let Go," mixed media;

Vincent Marie of Baton Rouge, La., "I'm Tired," mixed media;

Dennis McCann of Maumelle, "Girl Talk," pastel;

Donna M. Meeks of Beaumont, Texas, "(American Dream) #9," mixed media;

Stacey Monteleone of Oxford, Miss., "Let's Dance," painting;

Erik Ordaz of Nacogdoches, Texas, "N.I.N.J.A.," ceramic;

Rachel Perry of Lafayette, La., "Behind the Warehouse," painting;

Yelena Petroukhina of Little Rock, "Blindly Forward," ceramic;

Tom Richard of Monticello, "Bubble Gum on Art (Giotto/FraAngelica/Daumier)," mixed media;

Debra Roberson of Shreveport, La., "Cotton Field: The Overseer," photograph and mixed media;

Wesley Roden of Signal Mountain, Tenn., "Loose Cannon," painting;

Blake Sanders of Cape Girardeau, Mo., "Anywhere I Lay My Head (version 3)," mixed media;

Jennifer Smay of Fayetteville, "One goes this way, one goes that way," drawing;

Sarah Stobbe of Arlington, Tenn., "Hand-me-down," ceramic;

Holden Sutton of Allen, Texas, "Head in the Ceiling Fan," painting;

Stephen Zhang of Plano, Texas, "perverted CONnections," drawing.

The exhibition welcomes submissions from artists in Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Oklahoma, Tennessee and Texas. Artwork in traditional and digital forms is accepted, including paintings, drawings, original prints, fiber art, ceramics, sculpture, photography, video and digital work.

The awards are Best in Show ($1,000), first place ($500), second place ($200), and three merit awards ($100 each). Purchase awards are also available, allowing ASC to add works from the exhibition to its permanent collection.

ASC received 594 artwork submissions by 315 artists, from which Trusty chose 35.

"I was incredibly impressed by the quality and breadth of all the work," Trusty said. "Choosing only 35 pieces from over 500 entries was difficult, and I want to celebrate everyone who entered. When selecting pieces for the show, I had two main criteria. First, that the work demonstrated excellence in technique, and second, that the work was innovative and pushed what we consider to be 'art' forward through media, theme, or both."

Trusty is an artist, educator, and curator. She is a visiting assistant professor of women's and gender studies at Bucknell University at Lewisburg, Pa. Trusty has a Ph.D. and a Master of Arts degree in women, gender, and sexuality studies from the University of Kansas (2022 and 2020); a Master of Fine Arts degree from Lesley College at Boston (2011); and a Bachelor of Arts degree in sculpture and art education from the University of Central Arkansas at Conway (2006).

The biennial exhibition began with a gift from the Irene Rosenzweig Foundation to ASC in 1992. Born in Pine Bluff in 1903, Rosenzweig was a noted scholar and teacher. She earned a doctoral degree from Bryn Mawr College, studied in Rome, and was fluent in six languages. Rosenzweig tutored President Franklin D. Roosevelt's family members during their time in the White House. She died in 1997.

The exhibition is supported in part by the Arts & Science Center Endowment Fund and the Irene Rosenzweig Endowment Fund. The reception is sponsored by ASC's volunteer group Art Krewe and MK Distributors.

Details: Kevin Haynie, ASC's curator of collections and exhibitions, at khaynie@asc701.org or (870) 536-3375 or visit the exhibition webpage at asc701.org/rosenzweig.

Onyx by Kelsey Duncan of Nashville is one of the 35 artworks selected for the 2023 Irene Rosenzweig Biennial Juried Exhibition.(Special to The Commercial/Arts & Science Center for Southeast Arkansas)

