Attorneys call to block portions of Arkansas' new library-materials law

Attorneys for a coalition of plaintiffs on Thursday asked a judge to block enforcement of two contested elements of Arkansas' new law on library materials.

Act 372 is scheduled to take effect Aug. 1, absent a ruling from the judge in the meantime.

The initial complaint was filed in U.S. District Court for the Western District of Arkansas on June 2. The case has been assigned to U.S. District Judge Timothy L. Brooks.

Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders signed the legislation on March 30.

Act 372 has six sections, and the lawsuit has challenged the constitutionality of two of them. One establishes a new Class A misdemeanor offense of furnishing a harmful item to a minor.

The other challenged provision establishes procedures for citizens to challenge the appropriateness of physical library materials available to the public. Under the law, if libraries choose not to relocate the challenged material to an area inaccessible to minors, that decision could be appealed to local elected officials serving on the community's city council or the county's quorum court.

A motion filed Thursday asks the judge to issue a preliminary injunction, pending a decision on the merits of the plaintiffs' claims. Alternatively, the motion asks the judge to grant a temporary restraining order barring the application of the two provisions until a decision is made on the request for a preliminary injunction.

An accompanying brief argues that the plaintiffs will suffer "irreparable harm" if the preliminary injunction is not granted.

