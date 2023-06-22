Boebert starts discourse to impeach the president

WASHINGTON -- Rep. Lauren Boebert, R-Colo., has introduced a privileged resolution to impeach President Biden, citing a "dereliction of duty" and "abuse of power" over his handling of the U.S.-Mexico border.

By introducing the articles of impeachment under a privileged resolution, Boebert has superseded House Republican leadership's ability to control what comes to the House floor. By bypassing the usual process for bringing legislation to a full House vote, Boebert's action would force lawmakers to vote on the measure in the next two days. But House Democrats announced Tuesday they will move to table the resolution, which would effectively prevent the House from considering a vote on final passage that would impeach Biden.

In a GOP conference meeting Wednesday morning, House Speaker Kevin McCarthy, Calif., and other members of the leadership team argued Republicans needed to build a more concrete case against Biden and let voters see the evidence, while noting Boebert's impeachment resolution would be dead on arrival in the Senate, according to two people familiar with the meeting who spoke on the condition of anonymity to detail internal conversations.

It's expected the resolution will be tabled when it comes up on the House floor.

Boebert, who like other far-right lawmakers has repeatedly called for Biden's removal from office, claims in the resolution that the president has violated his oath by "knowingly" failing to enforce federal immigration laws, among other accusations.

"President Biden has pursued this open border agenda purposefully and willfully, circumventing every safeguard, check, and balance required by law, resulting in mass illegal immigration into the United States to the detriment of the American people," Boebert said on the House floor Tuesday evening.

In response, White House Counsel's Office spokesman Ian Sams condemned Boebert's actions as an effort to distract from House Republicans' ineffectualness in the majority.

"Instead of working with President Biden on solutions to the issues that matter most to the American people, like creating jobs, lowering costs and strengthening health care, extreme House Republicans are staging baseless political stunts that do nothing to help real people and only serve to get themselves attention," he said in a statement Tuesday evening.

Boebert is the second lawmaker from the staunchly conservative House Freedom Caucus to introduce a privileged resolution in just one week, a sign that the small group of far-right Republicans is becoming more emboldened. The group has been incensed since McCarthy largely circumvented their demands to dramatically cut spending when striking a deal with the Biden administration to lift the debt ceiling and avert economic calamity last month.

The far-right flank of lawmakers was so angry over the deal that they prevented the House from voting on noncontroversial, partisan legislation for one week until they could ensure concessions from McCarthy. Several Freedom Caucus lawmakers, as well as other hard-right Republicans, relented on their floor blockade once McCarthy directed appropriators to match next year's government funding to 2022 fiscal year spending levels and allowed an immediate vote on a resolution that would repeal a Biden administration gun regulation.

McCarthy warned the conference Wednesday morning that continuing to force vulnerable members, many of whom represent seats Biden handily won in 2020, to take such votes could threaten Republicans' fragile five-seat majority. He argued that Republicans have historically held majorities for longer than one term and that failing to do so would blunt their ability to enact lasting changes many in the far-right want.

"What majority do we want to be?" McCarthy asked his conference, according to two people present.

Information for this article was contributed by Leigh Ann Caldwell of The Washington Post.