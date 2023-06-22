Bulldogs’ Phelan connects

Sections
by NWA Democrat-Gazette | Today at 1:00 a.m.
Fayetteville Coach Jessica Phelan, who will be the West's head coach in this week's Arkansas High School Coaches Association All-Star volleyball match, will have some familiar company this week.

Maddie LaFata will be a part of the West, while her Fayetteville teammate Regan Harp will also head to Conway this week as the team manager, which Phelan said is special.

"It's neat for coaches to be able to bring someone from their team to have that experience with them," Phelan said.

The volleyball match is set for 6 p.m. Friday at the Farris Center on the campus of the University of Central Arkansas.

