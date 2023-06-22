Charters fail too

The LEARNS Act has brought a lot of recent focus on charter schools. Our governor seems to believe they are the perfect alternative for parents who want their children to receive a decent education at the taxpayers' expense. I wrote about charter schools back in 2018 in one of my blogs and thought I should revisit the topic to see if my original ideas about the subject would hold up. Here is an excerpt of my original blog in italics.

In 2018, the ADG ran an enlightening story on the new grading system for our public schools. Every public school in Arkansas was listed and graded by a numerical score and a letter grade. The system is done on the old A-F grading scores so that even non-academia types can easily understand them.

Charter schools, as well as regular public schools, were included in the scoring list. I was curious to see how the charter schools were doing compared to the regular schools. As you may know, the Walton Foundation has taken a particular interest in promoting the growth of charter schools, and the Arkansas Commissioner of Education Johnny Key has pushed hard to increase their numbers.

Sadly, but not surprisingly, our regular public schools did not fare very well except in isolated school districts, like Saline County, Benton County, Faulkner County and Washington County. The overall average grade for regular public schools (based on scanning the list) is probably C. There were a lot of Fs and Ds, probably more than As and Bs.

Back to charter schools, however. Here is the breakdown of charter school grades based on my count:

A: 16 (23 percent), B: 11 (15 percent), C: 19 (28 percent), D: 17 (25 percent), F: 6 (9 percent).

This makes a nice bell-shaped curve, but the overall charter school grades are very similar to what the regular public schools scored. With few exceptions, there also seemed to be a striking correlation between the high-scoring charter schools and the high-scoring regular school districts. Thirty-nine percent of the charter schools were above average; 33 percent of them were below average; 27.5 percent were average. Some of the Fs were numerically scored so low I don't see why we would keep their doors open.

So, there is no overwhelming evidence that charter schools are the answer to our systemic educational deficiencies. The Department of Education report shows that many of the charter schools with high grades are not really needed as alternatives because the school-district areas they serve are also high scoring. The high-scoring LISA Academy in Little Rock, with multiple locations (and significant funding) and the A-graded Maumelle Charters are exceptions since the public schools in their respective districts generally scored lower.

Former Gov. Asa Hutchinson and current Gov. Sarah Sanders have done a lot to encourage a proliferation of charter schools. They seem to believe that a hybrid between privatization and public schools will improve parents' opportunities for choosing better schools, and that the competition between public schools and charter schools will somehow elevate the overall education system in Arkansas. The LEARNS Act has the potential to explode charter-school expansion.

So, once again, I visited the Department of Education Data Center to look up the grades of all the charter schools. By my count (and I may have missed one or two due to confusing names) I identified 47 charter schools in Arkansas. Each one is evaluated on the same criteria as purely public schools and assigned a letter grade A-F. Please keep in mind that charter schools in Arkansas have existed since the 1990s so there has been ample development time.

Here's the breakdown on charter school grades from last year's report:

A: 4 (9 percent), B: 9 (19 percent), C: 8 (17 percent), D: 14 (30 percent), F: 7 (15 percent), No grade reported: 5 (11 percent).

This is hardly a glowing record of achievement for charter schools. Not even a bell-shaped curve. Five charter schools apparently did not turn in the data necessary to assign a grade. The cynic in me says that maybe they were not very proud of their results.

So, 45 percent of the charter schools scored D or worse. Are these parents really getting a better deal in these schools? If we lump in the no-grades, then a whopping 56 percent of the charter schools are deficient. This is worse than the report I studied in 2018.

Despite this, Republicans are doing everything they can think of to increase the number of charter schools. There are many variables that may cause a school to fail its students or to enable its students. However, the scores above show that charter schools can fail just as often as regular public school.

And their grades are trending downward.

Boyd Ward of Mayflower is a novelist and author of the blog A Yellowdog Takes Aim.