Cincinnati’s 11-game streak longest since 1957

CINCINNATI -- Jake Fraley hit a tiebreaking, two-run home run in the eighth inning, and the Cincinnati Reds extended their majors-best winning streak to 11 games, rallying past the Colorado Rockies 5-3 on Wednesday for a three-game sweep.

Rookie sensation Elly De La Cruz hit a one-out bloop to left that fell for a double against Daniel Bard (3-1), and Fraley hit the next pitch over the wall in right, sending the Reds to their majors-best 12th comeback win of the season and the Rockies to their season-worst eighth consecutive loss. Cincinnati trailed 3-0 after four innings.

"It is fun when its your turn, but I'd argue that it is just as fun watching other guys do it, too," said Fraley, whose home run was his ninth this season. "I think every guy in that clubhouse would say the same thing. I feel blessed to be a part of a team like this."

The NL Central-leading Reds (40-35) have swept three consecutive three-game series and won five consecutive series overall. Their winning streak is the club's longest since winning 12 in a row in 1957.

Andrew Abbott allowed the first run of his career when Brenton Doyle led off the game with a home run. But the rookie left-hander was solid from there, striking out a career-high 10 in six innings and giving up three runs, all on home runs. Abbott struck out the side in the sixth.

Abbott combined with Lucas Sims, Ian Gibaut and Buck Farmer to hold the Rockies scoreless after the fourth. Gibaut (8-1) pitched around a leadoff single in the eighth and Farmer worked the ninth for his second save in five tries. The Rockies struck out 15 times.

CUBS 8, PIRATES 3 Kyle Hendricks (3-3) pitched effectively into the seventh inning, Nico Hoerner homered, tripled and drove in three runs and Chicago beat Pittsburgh to complete a three-game sweep.

DIAMONDBACKS 5, BREWERS 1 Zac Gallen (9-2) pitched seven strong innings for his ninth win and Arizona defeated Milwaukee. Gallen (9-2) limited the Brewers to one run and three hits. He walked one and struck out four. He allowed a home run to Raimel Tapia in the fifth inning.

NATIONALS 3, CARDINALS 0 Trevor Williams (4-4) outpitched Miles Mikolas (4-5) in steady rain, CJ Abrams went 3 for 3 with a home run and Washington beat St. Louis to end a five-game skid.

AMERICAN LEAGUE

GUARDIANS 7, ATHLETICS 6 Rookie Bo Naylor scored the go-ahead run in the eighth inning on a throwing error, Gavin Williams pitched 5 2/3 innings in his major league debut and Cleveland beat Oakland.

RANGERS 6, WHITE SOX 3 Jonah Heim hit a three-run home run a night after he was involved in a controversial play at the plate and Texas beat Chicago.

RAYS 7, ORIOLES 2 Rookie Taj Bradley (5-3) allowed one run over a career-high six innings, Randy Arozarena and Isaac Paredes homered, and Tampa Bay beat Baltimore.

TIGERS 9, ROYALS 4 Zack Short homered and drove in three runs, Javier Baez got his 1,000th hit and Detroit beat slumping Kansas City. The Royals have lost 15 of 18 games.

TWINS 5, RED SOX 4 (10) Kyle Farmer hit a game-winning single that scored automatic runner Willi Castro from third base and Minnesota beat Boston.

YANKEES 4, MARINERS 2 Jhonny Brito pitched a career-high 5 2/3 scoreless innings in a successful return to the major leagues and New York beat Seattle.

INTERLEAGUE

ASTROS 10, METS 8 Alex Bregman had three hits and Yainer Diaz and Chas McCormick both hit two-run home runs to help Houston outlast New York to win the three-game series.

BLUE JAYS 6, MARLINS 3 Matt Chapman homered and doubled, Kevin Gausman (7-3) pitched six-plus innings of three-run ball and Toronto beat Miami.





Wednesday’s games

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Chicago Cubs 8, Pittsburgh 3

Cincinnati 5, Colorado 3

Arizona 5, Milwaukee 1

Washington 3, St. Louis 0

San Diego at San Francisco, (n)

Atlanta at Philadelphia, ppd., rain

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Tampa Bay 7, Baltimore 2

Detroit 9, Kansas City 4

NY Yankees 4, Seattle 2

Cleveland 7, Oakland 6

Minnesota 5, Boston 4 (10)

Texas 6, Chicago White Sox 3

INTERLEAGUE

Toronto 6, Miami 3

Houston 10, NY Mets 8

LA Dodgers at LA Angels, (n)





Cincinnati Reds' Joey Votto yells as he reacts to hitting a fly ball for an out during the sixth inning of a baseball game against the Colorado Rockies in Cincinnati, Wednesday, June 21, 2023. (AP Photo/Aaron Doster)



Cincinnati Reds' Lucas Sims throws during the seventh inning of a baseball game against the Colorado Rockies in Cincinnati, Wednesday, June 21, 2023. (AP Photo/Aaron Doster)

