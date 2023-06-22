Sections
Manage Subscription
Manage Subscription
Sign in
Subscribe
Today's Paper News Sports Features Business Opinion LEARNS Guide Newsletters Obits Games Archive Notices Core Values
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
COMEDY

Comedian chucks corporate success for stand-up career

by Eric E. Harrison | Today at 1:31 a.m.
Comedian Byron Kennedy performs through Saturday at the Loony Bin Comedy Club in Little Rock. (Special to the Democrat-Gazette)


When comedians do corporate gigs, it usually means performing at conventions.

Byron Kennedy gave up a corporate gig to become a comedian.

Kennedy was a network executive at CBS Radio and so successful at it that his then-hero Howard Stern gave him an on-air shout-out, calling him the "Leonardo da Vinci of Radio."

"It was a blessing," Kennedy recalls. "It was probably the highlight of my radio career."

He subsequently transitioned to another level of success as vice president of promotion for Nashville, Tenn.'s Stoney Creek Records.

But all that success in the music business, he says, made him miserable.

Print Headline: Ex-executive decision

ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsor Content

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT