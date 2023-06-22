Comedian chucks corporate success for stand-up career





When comedians do corporate gigs, it usually means performing at conventions.

Byron Kennedy gave up a corporate gig to become a comedian.

Kennedy was a network executive at CBS Radio and so successful at it that his then-hero Howard Stern gave him an on-air shout-out, calling him the "Leonardo da Vinci of Radio."

"It was a blessing," Kennedy recalls. "It was probably the highlight of my radio career."

He subsequently transitioned to another level of success as vice president of promotion for Nashville, Tenn.'s Stoney Creek Records.

But all that success in the music business, he says, made him miserable.