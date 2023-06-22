



Festival association sets July 4 celebration

Southeast Arkansas’ largest fireworks show will highlight the Fourth of July Celebration in Pine Bluff Regional Park, according to Kerry Battle, director of the Pine Bluff Festival Association.

The celebration will begin at 8 p.m. at the softball complex at the park with Laron Marbley of Deltaplex Radio’s The Beat 99.3 FM with music and activities.

Fireworks will start at 9 p.m. and admission to the show is free, according to Battle. There will be limited parking near the softball complex as well as Saracen Landing. Parking will also be available at the Jefferson County Courthouse parking lot and surrounding areas.

In case of severe weather, the fireworks will only be available for viewing at the complex on July 5 at 9 p.m. Details: (870) 692-8601 or (870) 536-0920.

City plans Summer Walking Challenge

The city of Pine Bluff Advancing Health Literacy Program is encouraging residents to join the Step into Summer Walking Challenge from 9-11 a.m. Saturday at the Lake Saracen Walking Trail, located at Saracen Landing at 200 Lake Saracen Drive.

Participants will be able to walk the trail and earn medals based on speed and the number of miles completed. At Saracen Landing, the Farmers Market will also be open from 7:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. where people can find fresh produce and healthy food.

“The summer is officially here. It’s time to get out and get active. Being physically active is a great way to become healthier, live longer, and feel better,” according to a news release. Details: call (870) 730-2000, ext. 7.

PB native holds book signing

Author Seymond Perry Sr. will hold a book signing for his new publication, “Even The Darkest Night Will End,” from 2-4 p.m. Saturday at the Donald W. Reynolds Community Services Center, 211 W. Third Ave.

Perry is a Pine Bluff native and currently teaches at Pine Bluff High School. The book signing event will also include food, live music and a question and answer segment, according to a news release.

Federal retirees set meeting

Chapter 287 of NARFE (National Association of Retired Federal Employees) will meet at 11:30 a.m. Monday at the Donald W. Reynolds Community Services Center, 211 W. Third Ave. Jennifer Holland and Jennifer McConser from CARTI will present information about the services their agency provides, according to a news release.

Civic panel sets meets





The Civic Auditorium Complex Commission will meet in person at noon Tuesday, according to a news release. For details or to attend by conference call, contact the Pine Bluff Convention Center, (870) 536-7600.

First Trinity hosts giveaway

The CityServe Outreach Gift Ministry will give away items from 10 a.m. to noon June 28 at First Trinity Church of God in Christ, 800 S. Catalpa St. Household merchandise, lawn care equipment, and small appliances will be available on a first come-first serve basis, according to a news release.







