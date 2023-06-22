Council pulls 2 agenda items

An ordinance and a resolution were pulled from the Pine Bluff City Council agenda Monday in order to go through the proper committees prior to a full council vote.

A proposed ordinance to give the chief of police the authority to appoint at her discretion an assistant chief of police was pulled for the second time this month after its first reading during the council meeting.

According to the proposal, the assistant chief of police would be appointed by and serve at the discretion of the chief of police and be exempt from civil service. The ordinance would be an amendment to the code of ordinances of the city of Pine Bluff with respect to the classification of personnel within the Police Department.

An emergency clause was also added for the ordinance to take effect immediately upon its adoption.

Glen Brown Jr. pulled the ordinance and said it would go to the Administrative Committee since it involves personnel.

Also pulled from the agenda was a resolution transferring funds from the 2017 five-eighths-cent sales tax revenue to the Economic and Community Development Department to support the Delta Rhythm and Bayous Cultural District project.

On Nov. 7, 2022, the Pine Bluff City Council passed a resolution to reserve $2 million from the tax revenue to be made available to the department. For the fiscal year 2023, $590,584 would be for a cultural development specialist and support staff, land acquisition, architectural and engineering costs, construction and miscellaneous expenses. For fiscal year 2024, $1,409,416 would be for the same items.

Ordinance sponsor Bruce Lockett said the ordinance would first go through the Development and Planning Committee, and a special called meeting would be held by next week.

A vote to add to the agenda a resolution to extend website development services for the Parks and Recreation Department failed after council member Steven Mays voted no.

Several ordinances were up for their first and second readings as council member Lloyd Holcomb Jr. presided over the meeting in Mayor Shirley Washington's absence. An ordinance amending the Pine Bluff Police Department Policy and Procedure manual allowing take-home vehicles was up for the first reading.

The ordinance would allow officers who reside in Jefferson County, at the police chief's discretion, to take home a department vehicle. The current policy reads the employee must live within the city limits of Pine Bluff.

If approved the ordinance would take effect immediately.

"We're trying to change it to include anyone within Jefferson County," said Brown Jr.

Mays said the council would look at it very closely, and if anything comes up with the vehicles, the council would pull the ordinance.

"The chief has the discretion whether or not a take-home vehicle would be permitted," said Brown Jr. "It won't just be any officer."

According to the policy, employees who are required to be available for call-out may be authorized to take a department vehicle home. Some examples are members of the Crisis Management Team, SWAT, negotiators, crime scene technicians, and public information officers.

Also, employees who have 20 years of service or more with the department may be authorized a take-home vehicle with consideration given to past performance and conduct.

Take-home vehicles will be authorized on a case-by-case basis by the police chief in response to public safety needs. If abused, this privilege will be revoked, according to the policy. Employees who are allowed this privilege will be required to strictly abide by the guidelines listed in the policy and those set forth by the police chief.

The ordinance was read twice and placed on the calendar.

Read three times and approved by the City Council was an ordinance authorizing the issuance of short-term financing for the acquisition of equipment for the Street Department and documents needed to complete the transaction.

According to the ordinance, the total amount financed is $531,768.70 over 60 months for equipment from Scott Equipment Company, LLC, John Deere and Co., and TigerMowers.

"We are [inundated] with calls from our residents needing their ditches mowed and other various tasks," said Street Department Director Tom Bennett. "We are limp in the Street Department to fix every repair daily. These items give us an opportunity to be stronger in our work effort."

Bennett said the money for the leasing is already in the budget and no request for additional funding will be needed.

Also approved by the council was a resolution authorizing acceptance of the Arkansas Public Safety Communications Grant in the amount of $148.419.33. The city will pay the required 25% match of $49,466.44.

The grant will be used to purchase radio equipment for the Fire and Emergency Services departments.

"Some radios will be handheld and some will be installed inside of units, fire trucks and vehicles," said Brown Jr.

Also approved was a resolution authorizing the mayor to execute a grant agreement with the Arkansas Historic Preservation Program.

The city has been awarded the sum of $46,493 in a grant from the Arkansas Historic Preservation Program, toward the costs of the Pine Bluff Civic Center. Waterproofing, removal of shrubs, trees and soil from planters, power washing the building and other Phase One projects will be rendered.

As part of the conditions to receive the grant, the city must agree to expend a cash match in the amount of $23,246.50.