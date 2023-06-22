Marriages

Wyne Robinson, 73, and Angela Brown, 58, both of Little Rock.

Christopher Bradley, 31, and Haley Friedman, 30, both of Hampton, Va.

Jace Sorrells, 20, of Sherwood and Emily Beason, 20, of North Little Rock.

Arthur Conley, 22, and Kayla Barnett, 20, both of Jacksonville.

Ryan Stoner, 33, and Julia Gairhan, 29, both of Seattle.

Jessie McPherson, 33, and Martina Toliver, 36, both of Cabot.

Caleb Taylor, 35, and Andie Skarda, 29, both of Little Rock.

Hunter Coleman, 25, and Breezy Moore-Gunn, 21, both of Jacksonville.

Chase Petersen, 26, and Kirstan Hyser, 26, both of Little Rock.

Divorces

FILED

23-2148. Klevon Simmons v. Joey Simmons Sr.

23-2151. Latoya Rhodes v. Elias Rhodes.

23-2153. Michael Nelson v. Dimika Nelson.

23-2155. Latoshia Elston v. Kenneth Elston.

23-2156. Jennifer Bridge v. Devante Bridge.

23-2163. Shedrick Thompson Jr. v. Ursula Thompson.

23-2169. Salma Santoyo v. Rafael Ortiz.

GRANTED

21-1361. Jeremy Lawhon v. Jinny Lawhon.

21-1369. Marta Taylor v. Zachary Taylor.

21-2565. Cindy Overstreet v. Michael Overstreet.

22-2036. Robert Harrison v. Francis Harrison.

22-2564. Derrick Johnson v. Alfreda Johnson.

22-4031. Van Luu v. Quyen Nguyen.

22-4391. Kenneth Moore Jr. v. Rebecca Moore.

23-339. Allison Gough v. Phillip Gough.

23-546. Anita Hart-McNair v. Christopher Hart-McNair.

23-571. Jordan Thurman v. Skipper Thurman.

23-632. Georgette Long v. John Long.

23-879. Hayley Moorehead v. Jaqula Reeves.

23-1012. Devan McElreath v. Jon Terry.

23-1208. Di Chang v. Chen Chen.

23-1333. Veronica Battaglia v. Christi Willson.

23-1414. Mazen Alkhamis v. Suzanne Khamis.

23-1442. Marissa Lintag v. Andrew Lintag.

23-1541, Brandon Mathis v. Margie Mathis.

23-1573. Tammy Keathley-Wheeler v. Timothy Wheeler.

23-1728. Keitha Brock v. Anthony Brock.