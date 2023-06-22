Dear Abby: Life with younger mistress appeals to unhappy husband

Dear Abby: I have been married to my wife for 40 years. She had an affair early in our marriage, but we have since moved on. Increasingly over the last 15 years, my wife (career homemaker, her choice) has been making demands for anything she does for me — i.e., if I don’t buy her something, she won’t cook, do laundry or have sex.

I buy her things all the time, and I give her roughly 70% of my take-home pay. Some of her demands I can’t afford, so I cook and clean. We haven’t had sex in more than 10 years.

Two years ago, I met a younger woman. She is married but separated, and still shares a home with her husband and two kids. We meet often and I find her delightful and easy to get along with. Lately, she has been saying she wants us to leave our situations and get married.

My concern is twofold. First, when my wife gets angry, she threatens to divorce me and take everything I’ve got, even if it costs her everything as well. Second, my girlfriend is younger than I am. I’m concerned that while things are great now, I’ll be an elderly man in the not too distant future and could be a burden to her. — At A Crossroads

Dear “Crossroads”: It appears your marriage has essentially been over for years. If the only thing keeping you in this unhappy marriage is fear, contact an attorney to discuss what a divorce would cost. Whether you should then “rescue” this delightful, younger woman from her marriage is a separate issue.

Because you are older, are you physically and emotionally ready to help her raise her kids? Is she aware that, in addition to her children, she might also at some point have to become your caregiver? Don’t jump from the frying pan into the fire. These are important questions that may take some time to resolve.

Dear Abby: A few months after I returned to work from maternity leave, a co-worker mentioned that our boss’s father had died while I was away. How should I handle this? My boss hasn’t said anything about it. I’d feel weird expressing my sympathy verbally six months later. Should I leave a card on his desk?

My boss’s younger brother has started working at the company. Would I get him a card too? I have only known him a few months, as compared to my boss of almost 10 years. — Unsure In Georgia

Dear Unsure: Whether it’s with a card or a note, it would be thoughtful to tell your boss you were told by a co-worker that his father had passed during your leave, and you would like to express your sympathy. You could send a card to his home without it being disruptive at work.

As to what to do about expressing your sympathy to his brother — since you have known him only briefly, offer condolences verbally.

