The nation in brief: Delaware lawmaker set for Senate run

Delaware lawmaker set for Senate run

DOVER, Del. -- Congresswoman Lisa Blunt Rochester, Delaware's lone representative in the House, announced Wednesday that she is running for the U.S. Senate seat being vacated by fellow Democrat Tom Carper.

Blunt Rochester's announcement came as no surprise given that Carper said in announcing his retirement last month that he favored her as his replacement.

Blunt Rochester, who once interned for Carper when he was in the House and also served in his Cabinet when he was governor, was reelected to a fourth term in Congress in November. In a campaign video, she said she now wants to continue representing Delaware in the Senate.

"It's been the greatest honor of my life to represent Delaware, to protect our seniors, our environment, our small businesses and women's reproductive rights," she said. "But we've got so much more to do."

Rochester is the only woman and only person of color to have represented Delaware in Washington. She is the first person to announce a bid to succeed Carper.

Currently there are no Black women in the Senate, and, if elected, Blunt Rochester would be only the third Black woman to serve in the chamber, after Carol Moseley Braun of Illinois and Kamala Harris of California.

Delaware is a deeply blue state; the last time its voters sent a Republican to Washington was 2008.

Blunt Rochester is a member of the House Energy and Commerce Committee, the Congressional Black Caucus and the Congressional Progressive Caucus.

According to the Congressional Record, she has sponsored 89 bills and resolutions during her House tenure, many aimed at improving or expanding access to health care, especially for women and minorities. The only measure sponsored by Blunt Rochester to become law is a resolution naming a Wilmington post office in honor of Mary Ann Shadd Cary, a 19th-century anti-slavery activist and publisher.

Search halted for seaman off California

LOS ANGELES -- Searchers were unable to find a crew member who fell off a cargo ship in the ocean off Southern California, the Coast Guard said.

The search lasted nearly 15 hours before it was suspended Tuesday evening, the Coast Guard said.

A bulk cargo carrier reported the sailor overboard about 5 a.m. about 14 miles southwest of Point Conception as the vessel was transiting the Santa Barbara Channel en route to the Port of Long Beach, the Coast Guard said.

The Coast Guard broadcast an alert to vessels in the area and sent a helicopter, a small boat and a cutter to conduct the search.

"The decision to suspend an active search is never easy and is only made after exhaustive efforts to find the missing person," said Chief Warrant Officer John Rose, search coordinator at Coast Guard Sector Los Angeles/Long Beach.

Alabamian drowns saving daughter

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. -- An Alabama man has drowned off the coast of Panama City Beach, Fla., while rescuing his daughter from a rip current.

News outlets reported that Christopher Pierce, 47, of Helena, Ala., drowned Sunday rescuing his daughter.

"He was successfully able to get her out of the water," Panama City Beach Police Chief J.R. Talamantez told WMBB. "But in his attempt, he got caught in a rip current ... he ultimately died."

Panama City Beach Rescue officials told the TV station that they answered at least 10 swimmer-in-distress in recent days. Officials warned tourists to heed red warning flags posted to signal dangerous conditions.

"There are no words to describe what the family is probably going through when they lose their father, a husband, on Father's Day while they're on vacation. All of these tragedies can be avoided. All of these tragedies don't have to happen," Talamantez said.

Strengthening Bret nears Caribbean isles

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico -- Tropical Storm Bret grew stronger Wednesday as it took aim at islands in the eastern Caribbean that braced for torrential rainfall, landslides and flooding.

Bret had maximum sustained winds of 65 mph on Wednesday night and was moving westward across the Atlantic Ocean at 15 mph, according to the National Hurricane Center in Miami.

The storm was located some 330 miles east of Barbados and is expected to grow stronger before lashing several eastern Caribbean islands later today at near hurricane strength. A tropical storm warning was issued for St. Lucia and the French Caribbean island of Martinique as officials in the region urged people to prepare for Bret. A tropical storm watch was in effect for Barbados and Dominica.

"We all know the uncertainty with forecasting intensity, movement and impact of weather systems," cautioned Fitzroy Pascal at Dominica's office of disaster management.

The government of Guadeloupe warned that inclement weather would start this morning and continue through late Friday, with waves of up to 11 feet.

"Be careful!" officials warned.

Bret is expected to weaken after it enters the eastern Caribbean Sea and is forecast to become a tropical wave soon after that.

-- COMPILED BY DEMOCRAT-GAZETTE STAFF FROM WIRE REPORTS