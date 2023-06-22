Dinner, golf, gift cards, wine available at charity silent auction in Bella Vista

On the longest day of sunlight this year, June 21, the Bella Vista Property Owners Association and the Bella Vista Foundation held the first Golf FORE Charity Challenge event. Organizers hope to continue this summer solstice event each year.

The event was actually three parts -- on Wednesday, all green fees generated at all seven POA golf courses were donated to selected Bella Vista charities. The donation will also include $14 for each annual golf member round played, as these members pay a one-time fee at the beginning of the year. Not included in the donation will be cart fees, merchandise sales, food sales, etc. The goal was to have over 1,000 golfers play on this date.

Continuing through June 24, there is a silent auction going on at the Bella Vista Country Club, 98 Clubhouse Drive, in the gathering room to the left of the main entrance. Visitors to the Country Club can place bids on more than 88 items. The bidding began at 1 p.m. on June 21 and closes at 6 p.m. on June 24. Anyone and everyone is welcome to participate; POA membership is not required.

Some of the items displayed at the silent auction include golf packages for four; Chef's Dinner at Lakepoint for four; vintage signed sports memorabilia; Green Mountain Pellet Grill; child bicycle trailer and stroller; two handmade quilts; discovery flight around Northwest Arkansas for two; estate planning package; numerous golf baskets; numerous gift certificates; kids' toys; automatic deer feeder; vintage Hennessy cognac glasses; Jim Beam autographed racing shot glasses; plus more than 70 other gift baskets.

As part of the Silent Auction there is a "Wine Tree." The silent auction committee of Katy Henkel, Peggy Pfeifer, Ann Dahlke and Debbie Sorensen collected all types of wine to be used for the Wine Tree. Each bottle will be on display with a number attached. As the public participates, they will pay $20 to draw a cork from a basket. Each cork is numbered to correspond to a number on a bottle of wine on the tree. The participant is able to take home that bottle of wine with the $20 donation. The bottles of wine cannot be consumed on premises and are wrapped appropriately to go home with the winning party.

The five selected charities to benefit from the event are all located in Bella Vista and are 501(c)3 nonprofit organizations which depend on donations to ensure their doors stay open. They are:

Bella Vista Animal Shelter --In 1985 the Bella Vista Animal Shelter started with a simple purpose: to keep one mama dog and her pups out of the county pound.

Today, the mission of the Bella Vista Animal Shelter is to rescue and rehabilitate the homeless animals of Bella Vista; and to provide food, shelter, and medical care for animals in need until they can be reunited with their families or adopted to loving homes.

Shelter employees search diligently for owners of lost dogs and are able to reunite about 48% of the strays found and brought to the facility off Bella Vista Way.

Information: https://bellavista-animalshelter.org/

Bella Vista Courtesy Van -- For some Bella Vistans, the Courtesy Van is what keeps them home and independent. The Bella Vista Courtesy Van is an all-volunteer organization, in existence for more than 30 years, that transports Bella Vista residents who can no longer drive by reason of age or health. The group owns three vans and usually has two on the road each weekday with a service area to include south as far as Mercy Hospital in Rogers and north as far as Jane, Mo., as far east as Dixieland Road in Rogers and as far west as Centerton's Main Street. There is no charge to passengers.

Information: https://www.bellavistacourtesyvan.com/

Bella Vista Community TV --The purpose of BVCTV is to inform, educate and entertain the residents of all ages in the city of Bella Vista via a public affairs broadcast medium; to provide news of Northwest Arkansas; to announce events of new and existing businesses, churches and organizations in Bella Vista and surrounding communities; and to provide knowledge of the television industry and operations to community youth and volunteers.

Information: https://www.youtube.com/@BellaVistaCommTV/about

Bella Vista Boys and Girls Club --The Bella Vista location of the Benton County Boys and Girls Club offers after school care and also summer care for children between the ages of 6 and 18. The Bella Vista Unit, on Forest Hills Drive, works with hundreds of kids and teens each year to help them reach their full potential. They provide an environment where all youth feel safe and secure to dream, discover, and develop. Programs focus on helping the kids succeed in school, live healthy, and become leaders.

Kids spend their day moving between activities in the gym, the game room, or the technology center. Fridays are for field trips such as a visit to a local movie theater, the Amazeum and Lokomotion.

The club serves breakfast, lunch and one snack.

Information: https://www.bgcbentoncounty.org/bella-vista-unit

Bella Vista Historical Museum -- The Bella Vista Historical Museum is operated by the Bella Vista Historical Society, which was founded in 1976, growing out of the Bicentennial celebration that year. The mission of the Historical Society is to "discover, collect, preserve or restore materials and artifacts concerned with our community's heritage."

The museum is open Wednesday through Sunday from 1 to 5 p.m. Its funding comes from donations and membership fees, grants, gift shop sales and from the city of Bella Vista with in-kind services donated by the Property Owners Association. Admission is free.

Information: https://www.bellavistamuseum.org/

For more information about the silent auction contact Debbie Sorensen at (479) 381-8888 or debsor@cox.net or Katy Henkel at (479) 876-6121 or Katycruise@cox.net.