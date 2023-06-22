Economic summit puts climate concerns at fore

WASHINGTON -- Heads of state, finance leaders and activists from around the world are set to converge in Paris today to study ways to overhaul the world's development banks -- like the International Monetary Fund and World Bank -- and help them weather a warming and stormier world.

While restructuring debt and reducing poverty will be part of the summit today and Friday, climate will be the main driver, with representatives from developing nations in Africa, Asia and elsewhere having a seat at the table.

The World Bank and IMF have been criticized for not factoring climate change into lending decisions and being dominated by wealthy countries like the United States, with the neediest nations most at risk of global warming left out of calling the shots.

While those are the primary problems to solve, some doubt the splashy summit led by French President Emmanuel Macron will be able to take major strides to correct those challenges.

The Summit for a New Global Financing Pact will draw roughly 50 heads of state and government -- from Germany, Brazil, Senegal, Zambia and more -- with more than 100 countries represented.

Barbados Prime Minister Mia Mottley will play a role as a leader of the Bridgetown Initiative, a plan to reform development lending by freeing up money after climate disasters and targeting the higher borrowing costs and debt that developing nations face.

U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen, Chinese Premier Li Qiang, new World Bank President Ajay Banga and IMF Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva are set to attend.

