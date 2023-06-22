Sections
Manage Subscription
Manage Subscription
Sign in
Subscribe
Today's Paper News Sports Features Business Opinion LEARNS Guide Newsletters Obits Games Archive Notices Core Values
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

‘Eliminate’ list included state historic places

National Register sites were potential parks cuts in email by Will Langhorne | Today at 5:35 a.m.
Governor-elect Sarah Huckabee Sanders, left, stands to the side as Mike Mills speaks after Sanders announced that she will nominate Mills as Secretary of Parks, Heritage, and Tourism during a news conference in Little Rock on Tuesday, Dec. 6, 2022. (Arkansas Democrat-Gazette/Stephen Swofford)

The seven state parks that Mike Mills, former secretary of the Arkansas Department of Parks, Heritage and Tourism, listed for possible elimination in an email sent shortly before his resignation include at least four historic sites recognized by the federal government as worthy of preservation.

In the days before he left office June 2, Mills requested a meeting with Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders to discuss, among other subjects, “eliminating up to 7 state parks,” according to an email he sent to a member of the governor’s staff that was obtained by the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette through a Freedom of Information Act request.

In

ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsor Content

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT