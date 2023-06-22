‘Eliminate’ list included state historic places

The seven state parks that Mike Mills, former secretary of the Arkansas Department of Parks, Heritage and Tourism, listed for possible elimination in an email sent shortly before his resignation include at least four historic sites recognized by the federal government as worthy of preservation.

In the days before he left office June 2, Mills requested a meeting with Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders to discuss, among other subjects, “eliminating up to 7 state parks,” according to an email he sent to a member of the governor’s staff that was obtained by the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette through a Freedom of Information Act request.

