FEMA disaster centers in state to shut down next week

The state’s three remaining Disaster Recovery Centers, operated by the Federal Emergency Management Agency in the wake of the March 31 tornadoes, will shut down on Wednesday June 28, the organization announced Thursday.

There are two centers located in Pulaski County and one in Wynne.

The Pulaski County locations are at the West Central Community Center at 8616 Colonel Glenn Rd. in Little Rock and at the North Little Rock Community Center, at 2700 Willow St. The Wynne center is at The Bridge Church at 209 Merriman Ave.

Survivors of the tornadoes can still meet with FEMA specialists until the centers close.

Centers are open from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. on weekdays and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday.

Residents of Pulaski, Lonoke and Cross counties who suffered damage from the March 31 storms have until July 3 to apply for disaster assistance from FEMA. They can apply at disasterassistance.gov.

Those who can’t apply online can call 800-621-3362. The toll-free telephone lines operate from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m. CDT seven days a week. If you use video relay service, captioned telephone service or others, give FEMA your number for that service.

July 3 is also the final deadline to apply for a U.S. Small Business Administration low-interest disaster loan. These loans are available to businesses of all sizes, nonprofits, homeowners and renters.

Businesses and residents can apply at disasterloanassistance.sba.gov.