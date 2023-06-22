Former high school principal’s murder trial postponed for sixth time

The jury trial for a former Omaha, Ark., high school principal -- charged in his wife's murder -- has been postponed for a sixth time, according to a filing in Boone County Circuit Court.

Rocky Brian Dodson, 53, is charged with second-degree murder in the March 6, 2022, death of his wife, Amanda Dodson, 36.

Rocky Dodson's trial was scheduled to begin July 10, but it has been continued to Sept. 11, according to the order signed Tuesday by Circuit Judge John Putman.

The trial was originally set for Sept. 23, 2022.

Dodson's attorney, Shane Wilkinson, filed a motion to continue on June 13, saying discovery in the case was "voluminous" and that he "has been in communication with the State regarding outstanding discovery material."

"Given the nature of this case, undersigned counsel anticipates the discovery process to take some time," wrote Wilkinson. "Some of the outstanding discovery material appears to include crime lab material.

"Defendant has retained an expert witness pathologist of his own who is currently reviewing the case and preparing his report. Counsel respectfully asks for additional time for his witness to perform his due diligence."

Wilkinson filed motions on Feb. 14 and April 24 containing that same wording.

A final hearing in the case is now set for Aug. 29.

According to a charging document in the case, "the defendant struck a blow to the throat of Amanda Dodson, which resulted in fractured, broken and crushed tracheal cartilage" resulting in her death.

Murder in the second degree is a Class A felony. A person convicted of a Class A felony faces a sentence of six to 30 years in prison, according to Arkansas Code Annotated 5-4-401(a)(2).

Rocky Dodson has pleaded innocent and is free on bond.

Dodson, who was also the high school boys basketball coach, resigned from the school district at the end of April 2020.

Omaha is 3 miles south of the Missouri state line.