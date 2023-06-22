FYI Calendar: Still on the Hill plans retrospective concert July 1 at Ozark Folkways

Today

Artist Demo -- Stephanie Yates, 11:30 a.m., Terra Studios in Durham. Free. usingart.org.

We're Hooked Crafting Club -- 1 p.m., Bella Vista Public Library. Free. bvpl.org.

Silent Book Club -- 5-6 p.m., Bentonville Public Library. Free. bentonvillelibrary.org.

True Crime Club -- 5:30 p.m., Bella Vista Public Library. Free. bvpl.org.

Cocktail Tour -- "Diego Rivera's America," 6 p.m., Crystal Bridges Museum. $20. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Researching Your English Ancestor -- 6 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

Paper Crafters Unite! -- An open crafting event, 6 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

Arkansas New Play Festival -- "Rust" by Basil Parnell, 7 p.m., TheatreSquared in Fayetteville. Festival pass $50; admission to individual plays varies. arkansasnewplayfest.com.

"Violet" -- A musical about one young woman's search for healing, 7:30 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday and at 2 p.m. matinees on Saturday and Sunday through July 2, TheatreSquared, 477 W. Spring St. in Fayetteville. $20-$54. theatre2.org.

"Sylvia" -- A.R. Gurney's story of a man and his dog, 8 p.m. June 22-24; 2 p.m. June 25, Arkansas Public Theatre at the Victory in Rogers. $20-$40. arkansaspublictheatre.org. An exhibition of art about dogs, including works by Karen Wagaman, Kinya Christian, Caity Church, Chuck Stout and two pieces from the McClure Collection by Christian and Amy Eichert, is on show in the Zephyr Blevins Gallery.

__

Friday

Creative Mornings -- 7:45 a.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

North, South, East, West -- A sampler of Indian music with the Ra-Ve Cultural Foundation, 10:30 a.m., Bentonville Public Library. Free. Tickets at bentonvillelibrary.org.

Summer Art Classes -- Starting at 11:30 a.m., 12:30 p.m. and 1:30 p.m. June 23-24, Terra Studios in Durham. $10-$25. usingart.org.

Art Trail Tour -- Sculpture & Nature, 1 p.m., Garrison Lobby at Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Exhibition Tour -- "Architecture at Home," 2 p.m., Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

What the Health -- The Science of Sleep, 2 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

Summer Movies -- "Paw Patrol The Movie," 2 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

Family Movie Fridays -- 2 p.m., Rogers Public Library. rogersar.libcal.com.

Bharatanatyam Dance -- With Ra-Ve Cultural Foundation, 2 p.m., Bentonville Public Library. Free. Tickets at bentonvillelibrary.org.

Arkansas New Play Festival -- "Raices | Roots" by LatinX Theatre Project, 6 p.m., TheatreSquared in Fayetteville. Festival pass $50; admission to individual plays varies. arkansasnewplayfest.com.

Opera in the Ozarks -- "Elixir of Love," 7:30 p.m., Inspiration Point in Eureka Springs. $25-$30. opera.org or 253-8595.

__

Saturday

"Trace Me Back" -- A new exhibition of art by Marie Bannerot McInerney, through April 22, Contemporary Art Gallery at Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Book Sale -- 9 a.m.-noon. at the pavilion in the Prairie Grove Library parking lot. Books $1 a bag or $3 a box. Hosted by Friends of the Library. 846-3782.

Super Saturday -- Into the Deep with Professor Universe, 10 a.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

Dogs on a Quest -- With Denise Gard and her border collies, 10:30 a.m., Springdale Public Library. Free. springdalelibrary.org.

CB to You Mobile Art Lab -- NWA Pride Festival and Parade, 11 a.m.-5 p.m., West Avenue and Dickson Street in Fayetteville. Free. Crystal Bridges will be hosting a free artmaking activity, handing out free art kits, and offering free tickets to "Diego Rivera's America." 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Salve Making Workshop -- With Jenny Dietzel, 1-3 p.m., Ozark Folkways in Winslow. $45. ozarkfolkways.org.

No Grout Mosaic -- With Stevie Stevens, 1-4 p.m., Ozark Folkways in Winslow. $65. ozarkfolkways.org.

Drop-In Artmaking -- 1-4 p.m., Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Puzzle Tournament -- 1-4 p.m., Rogers Public Library. rogersar.libcal.com.

Author Talk -- With Philip Shackelford, author of "Rise of the Mavericks," 2 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

Arkansas New Play Festival -- "I Am Delivered't" by Jonathan Norton, 2 p.m., & "The Grove of Forgetting" by Bob Ford, 8 p.m., TheatreSquared in Fayetteville. Festival pass $50; admission to individual plays varies. arkansasnewplayfest.com.

Still on the Hill Retrospective -- 6 p.m., Ozark Folkways in Winslow. $10. ozarkfolkways.org.

Summer Forest Concert -- Music Moves presents Juneteeth Celebration, 7-9:30 p.m., North Forest at Crystal Bridges Museum. $20. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Opera in the Ozarks -- "The Tender Land," 7:30 p.m., Inspiration Point in Eureka Springs. $25-$30. opera.org or 253-8595.

__

Sunday

Drop-In Artmaking -- 1-4 p.m., Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Arkansas New Play Festival -- Young Playwrights Showcase, noon; "Saturday Mourning Cartoons" by Iraisa Ann Reilly, 2 p.m.; "Nancy" by Rhiana Yazzie, 5 p.m., TheatreSquared in Fayetteville. Festival pass $50; admission to individual plays varies. arkansasnewplayfest.com.

Mountain Street Stage -- Modeling, 2 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

Pollinators -- With Austin Jones, a University of Arkansas entomologist, 2 p.m., Hobbs State Park near Rogers. Free. 789-5000.

Squirrel Jam -- Fourth Sunday Night Music, 5 p.m., Ozark Folkways in Winslow. Free. ozarkfolkways.org.

-- Becca Martin-Brown

bmartin@nwaonline.com