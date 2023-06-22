Get to know: ’26 O-line target Bear McWhorter

Highly recruited 2026 offensive lineman Bear McWhorter has been a regular to Fayetteville to checkout Arkansas with his most recent trip coming last week.

He visited the Hogs Thursday and Friday.

McWhorter, 6-4, 280 pounds, of Cass High School in Georgia, has 20 offers from Arkansas, Georgia, Alabama, Florida, Florida State, Ole Miss, Penn State, Texas, Louisville, Mississippi State, North Carolina State and other programs.

His fondness for Coach Sam Pittman and the Hogs gained national attention when he rented a billboard on Interstate 49 near Fayetteville that read, “Coach Pittman, I want to be a Hog.” when he was in the eight grade.

McWhorter, who estimates he’s visited Arkansas six times, plans to narrow his list of schools in the near future.

Nickname: Legal name is Joshua Alan McWhorter, Jr but mom wouldn’t let pops put Bear on the birth certificate.

Coach Cody Kennedy is: humble, down to earth guy that knows a lot about the O-line position.

Best part of the recruiting process is: best part is getting to learn from the best coaches in the game every summer at camp.

My funniest football moment: My 12-under year I got to play TE and catch passes because I had decent hands and was the tallest kid on the field.

If I couldn't play football, I would want to star in: I would want to coach. Don’t have to be a star - I just love the game.

My mom is always on me to: Keep my grades up

Must watch TV: Cobra Kai

Love or hate rollercoasters: Hate

What super power would you choose if given the option: Super strength

My two pet peeves: being told the same thing over and over again, having to repeat myself

If you could meet a famous person, who would it be: Trent Williams

My hidden talent: I’m not 100% sure but I’m really good at geography

Your favorite fast food chain and why: Raising Canes because it’s always a special occasion when I get it

If you could only eat one meal for the rest of your life, what would it be: Brisket

I will never eat: I’m open. I’ll try anything once

Favorite junk food: Cookie Dough blizzard from DQ. I do my best to stay away from sweets

Strangest thing I’ve ever eaten: I guess octopus

Who is your all-time celebrity crush: I can’t really think of one

Nothing makes me laugh more than: my baby sister, Lydia

If you could live anywhere, where would that be: love the mountains

I’m terrified of: big spiders

Most unusual place you’ve fallen asleep: basement floor

Love or hate horror movies and why: Love horror movies because it’s a thrill

Cat or dog person and why: Dog person because cats annoy me

Do you think aliens exist: do not think they exist

I get emotional when: someone I love accomplished something big or something they’ve been working hard for

Best advice I’ve received: Stay humble, keep working and everything will fall into place

My role model and why: my dad…he pushes me everyday to excellence

Three words to describe me: Funny, large & loving

People would be surprised that I: my favorite role is being a brother to my sisters. They’re important to me.