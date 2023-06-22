Good things, good people, good memories at The Attic thrift store





Betty Battenfield is The Attic thrift store's oldest volunteer at age 96. She still comes in regularly, usually on Wednesdays, and works in the kids' section of the tightly packed storefront.

"She starts a project, and she'll come in other days besides Wednesday," says Melissa White, manager of The Attic. "She'll be here to finish it until she knows it's done."

Battenfield, who went to work at Fayetteville City Hospital in 1958, later established the associate degree nursing program at the University of Arkansas, where she taught and mentored students from 1969 until she retired in 1991.

