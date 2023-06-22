Sections
Good things, good people, good memories at The Attic thrift store

All-volunteer thrift store looks for more hands by Monica Hooper | Today at 1:00 a.m.
Betty Battenfield sorts clothing donations June 7 while volunteering at The Attic thrift store, a resale shop that is operated by the Fayetteville City Hospital Auxiliary and benefits the groups effort to provide nursing scholarships and to serve the community. Battenfield, a registered nurse who came to Fayetteville from Houston, says she “learned more in one year [working] at Fayetteville City Hospital” than she had in all her education. (NWA Democrat-Gazette/Andy Shupe)


Betty Battenfield is The Attic thrift store's oldest volunteer at age 96. She still comes in regularly, usually on Wednesdays, and works in the kids' section of the tightly packed storefront.

"She starts a project, and she'll come in other days besides Wednesday," says Melissa White, manager of The Attic. "She'll be here to finish it until she knows it's done."

Battenfield, who went to work at Fayetteville City Hospital in 1958, later established the associate degree nursing program at the University of Arkansas, where she taught and mentored students from 1969 until she retired in 1991.

Print Headline: Hard at work in The Attic

