Grand Prairie Quilt Society meets





The Grand Prairie Quilt Society met June 14 at First Christian Church’s fellowship hall at Stuttgart, with six members present.

The leader opened the meeting with the Thought for the Day, “I turn thread and fabric into quilts, what’s your super power?” The May minutes and treasurer’s report were given. Happy Birthday greetings for June were extended to two members, according to a news release.

Six members (three from the quilt club and three from Disciples Women of First Christian Church) attended the Arkansas Children’s Hospital Donor Appreciation Luncheon in May. There were presentations by the volunteer personnel on what they do to assist the patients at the hospital. Everyone was thanked for the contributions they make for the children who are patients.

Old Business: Everyone was reminded of the Summer Quilt Day Camp to be held at the church June 22-24. Participants are to bring 10 bags of 1-pound dry beans for the ICCM Food Bank for each day they plan to attend. Also, they should bring at least two extension cords for their sewing machines. They will need to bring a sack lunch and snacks. Tea will be provided.

New Business: The members expressed an interest in planning a trip to visit the Pine Bluff quilt club that meets at the Nature Center on the first Friday of the month.

Show and Share:

A member brought many items to show the group. She had for the Christmas Shoe boxes: little boys’ shorts, book bags, ditty bags for boys and girls and tote bags in several sizes, baby blankets and burp pads for Hope of the Delta, pillows for breast cancer patients at the University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences.

Coming events: Summer Quilt Day Camp on July 22-24, and the Sit ’n Sew meeting on July 12.



