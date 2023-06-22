Highway Commission approves $953 million budget for fiscal 2024

The Arkansas Department of Transportation will operate and fund construction projects on an estimated budget of $953.2 million from state taxes and fees for the coming fiscal year.

The state Highway Commission voted unanimously Wednesday to approve the budget, and roughly 30% -- or $285 million -- of the department's projected revenue will come from the 0.5% sales tax for highway improvements that voters approved in 2020.

"It's a very optimistic time for us right now," department Director Lorie Tudor said after Wednesday's commission meeting. "Our mission is to meet the needs of the traveling public and we're living up to that mission."

The fiscal year begins July 1.

The projected budget could have looked much different had voters gone a different way at the polls. In November 2020 -- while the public was still reeling from the covid-19 pandemic -- voters approved Issue 1, a constitutional amendment to make the 0.5% sales tax permanent. Had it been voted down, it would have dealt the state's highway system a serious blow, said Dave Parker, an Transportation Department spokesman.

"There isn't a day goes by that we don't thank the voters for approving it," Parker said. "It passed during the pandemic, so it wasn't great timing to get something like that passed. ... We don't take that lightly."

The 0.5% sales tax was originally approved in 2012 and was set to expire 10 years later. Advocates of the tax, including then-Gov. Asa Hutchinson, said the revenue was desperately needed. Losing $285 million or so per year in highway funding would have been devastating, Hutchinson and others said at the time.

Patrick Patton, the Transportation Department's chief fiscal officer, told commissioners Wednesday that the 0.5% sales tax has resulted in about $2 billion in revenue since its inception in 2012.

"The way I see it, that 2020 sales tax vote was a vote of confidence," Tudor said. "The public understands that the money collected from that sales tax will be well spent."

Of the total projected revenue for fiscal year 2024, $483 million will come from traditional revenue streams, such as motor fuel tax, registration fees and permit fees, Parker said.

The $483 million is what the entire Transportation Department budget would look like if it weren't for the 0.5% sales tax and the additional highway improvement acts that were signed into law in 2016, 2019 and 2021. Those three acts will account for $167.2 million -- or 17.5% -- of the revenue in next year's budget.

Of the $935.2 million in total projected revenue -- $509 million, or 54.4% -- will be spent on the department's forthcoming construction projects while the remaining $426.3 million will cover its operations, officials said.

The revenue is in addition to the federal funding that Arkansas receives.

According to a state Transportation Department fact sheet, Arkansas receives about $780 million a year for highway and transit programs under the bipartisan infrastructure bill passed by Congress in 2021.

In other Highway Commission news:

Following an executive session, commissioners voted unanimously to give Tudor a 3% raise. Her salary for fiscal year 2023 was listed at $243,390, so it will increase to $250,691 for fiscal year 2024.

Tudor took over the helm in March 2020 following the retirement of Scott Bennett. She had been the department's deputy director for six years prior to being selected for the top job.

Chairman Alec Farmer praised Tudor's performance and said all commissioners gave her high marks during her closed-door evaluation.

"There are not enough adjectives to describe how great of a job we think you're doing," Farmer told Tudor during Wednesday's public meeting.

Among the agenda items approved Wednesday was transferring Logan County from District 4 to District 8.

Parker said the move is right for Logan County because it groups the county with other rural counties such as Perry and Yell -- instead of the more densely developed and urbanized counties of Washington and Sebastian.

"They'll be getting better attention this way," Parker said.

The transition is a precursor to the long-term plan to have 11 total Transportation Department districts instead of 10. State transportation officials said they want to better align rural and urban counties in the future so that resources are distributed better.

The change will go into effect July 1.