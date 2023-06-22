Happy birthday: Though you're physically full-grown, your heart continues to get bigger this year, as loving increases your capacity to love.

ARIES (March 21-April 19): "Yes" is the sound that opens your world and flows your attention. People offer things you're not the least bit interested in, and it's stressful to decline. Instead of saying no, just say yes to something more agreeable to you.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20): Your first idea may be your best, but you'll never know if it's the only one you consider. Come up with as many as you can. Even bad ones can lead to something.

GEMINI (May 21-June 21): The concept of social proof is meaningless to you today. No matter how many testimonials and endorsements are attached to the situation, you will do your own research and make an autonomous decision.

CANCER (June 22-July 22): You give your undivided attention, and your subject feels like they are the most important person in the world to you in that moment. This quality of attention is a rare commodity. Those who value it will give much to keep it coming.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): Focusing on one small loss will make you frustrated. But that frustration will transform when you take into consideration all of the different kinds of losses people go through. You're truly lucky.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): To play the game well, you must get to know the other players and familiarize yourself with their strengths, weaknesses and goals. You will have the opportunity to repair an alliance.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23): Pretend there is no such thing as logic. What's the feeling of an interaction? There are no right or wrong answers, only impressions that your sensitive, emotional body and imagination can pick up.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21): You feel tensions that others are trying to hide. They might be amazing actors, but your powers of perception run too deep to be fooled. With discretion and diplomacy, you'll smooth over a rocky situation.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): You're thinking of the future and tackling things that most people don't even realize are coming. Because you're two steps ahead, people might not understand you just yet, but don't worry. You'll get in sync when you need to.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): You will be discerning with your attention, recognizing clearly there is too much out there that doesn't warrant or earn your focus. You'll keep things moving along.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): The difference between laziness and efficiency is intention. The end result will be the same either way. You'll find a method of accomplishing tasks with reduced energy expenditure and time consumption, and you'll be free for more engaging and pleasurable pursuits.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): If you think something is impossible, it will be. That's why you're better off not knowing the odds of getting your big aim. The statistics can only tell you what's happened before, not what will happen in your case.