Indian leader begins U.S. visit with yoga event





NEW YORK -- Prime Minister Narendra Modi of India, on a three-day visit to the United States, kicked off a group yoga session for international diplomats on the lawn of the United Nations in Manhattan on Wednesday morning, stressing the nondenominational aspect of the practice that has roots in Hindu spirituality.

"I am told that almost every nationality is represented here today, and what an amazing cause to bring us all together -- yoga," Modi said. "Yoga means to unite."

After his remarks, the prime minister joined the crowd for stretching exercises.

Modi's focus on inclusivity at the United Nations stood in contrast to his political posture at home: Modi's Hindu nationalist policies over his more than eight years in office, critics say, have undercut India's religious minorities and his government has cracked down on dissent. India has a population of 1.4 billion people, including about 200 million Muslims.

Over the past several years, Modi's government has set off protests for policies that appear to privilege non-Muslims, including, for example, a fast-track to citizenship for non-Muslim migrants from Bangladesh and some other Muslim-majority countries.

On Wednesday, before the yoga session, Modi bowed to a statue of Mahatma Gandhi, according to reports, a leader whose credos of religious tolerance and secularism were foundational to the country Modi now runs.

The event, also attended by Mayor Eric Adams of New York, was in celebration of International Yoga Day, June 21, an event Modi successfully lobbied the U.N. to commemorate nearly a decade ago. The prime minister has used yoga to try to endear himself to both the international community and the Hindu electorate with whom he remains widely popular, tweeting videos of his downward dogs and warrior poses. The Indian military has also broadcast its soldiers practicing yoga.

VEGETARIAN BANQUET

Plant-based courses of millet and stuffed mushrooms are on the menu for some 400 guests invited to today's fancy White House state dinner honoring Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Modi is a vegetarian and first lady Jill Biden enlisted California-based chef Nancy Curtis, who specializes in plant-based cooking, to help in the kitchen. Biden previewed the menu and decor for the news media on Wednesday after she returned from an outing with the prime minister.

She described the menu as "stunning."

For her part, Curtis declared herself "so excited."

"You must understand the pressure I'm under standing here before you, but it's a kind of pressure that is also an elation because, when you're asked by the first lady to come and join her at the White House, it's an experience that I hope many chefs get to have," she said.

"This is definitely a pinnacle moment in my career and truly a pleasure to be able to work with the first lady and help her to bring her culinary vision to life," Curtis added.

Politicians, CEOs, celebrities, White House and administration officials and other guests will dine on a salad of marinated millet, corn and compressed watermelon, stuffed Portobello mushrooms and saffron risotto, and a strawberry shortcake infused with rose and cardamom.

Curtis said the menu "showcases the best of American cuisine seasoned with Indian elements and flavors." She said India is leading an international year of recognition for millet.

Earlier Wednesday, the first lady and Modi visited the National Science Foundation in Alexandria, Virginia, for an event highlighting workforce training programs.

"Our universities are partnering together, leading research, creating apprenticeships and internships that span the ocean," Biden said at the event. "And as we've seen here, students from both countries are learning and growing alongside of each other, discovering the people they want to become and building a better world together."

Information for this article was contributed by Sarah Maslin Nir of The New York Times and by Darlene Superville of The Associated Press.



