It's Magic: Arkansas' Black to Orlando; Smith, Walsh also chosen

FAYETTEVILLE — Guards Anthony Black and Nick Smith, both freshmen this season, provided the University of Arkansas men's basketball program with its first multiple first-round picks in the NBA Draft in 31 years.

Black was the No. 6 pick by the Orlando Magic and Smith went No. 27 to the Charlotte Hornets during Thursday night’s draft at the Barclays Center in New York.

Arkansas had a third freshman drafted when Jordan Walsh, a 6-7 forward, was picked in the second round at No. 38 overall by the Sacramento Kings.

Black, Smith and Walsh all were McDonald’s High School All-Americans.

The only other time the Razorbacks had more than one first-round NBA Draft pick was in 1992 when they had three in Todd Day, Oliver Miller and Lee Mayberry.

Black, a 6-7 point guard, tied for the second-highest pick ever for Arkansas.

The only Razorback picked higher was Sidney Moncrief, who went No. 5 to the Milwaukee Bucks in 1979 and was later inducted into the Naismith Hall of Fame and Collegiate Baseball Hall of Fame.

Black matched Joe Kleine, the No. 6 pick by the Sacramento Kings in 1985 after starring for Arkansas as a center. Kleine played 15 seasons in the NBA.

“Anthony is one of the smartest players in the draft, maybe the smartest,” Jeff Weltman, Orlando’s president of basketball operations, told reporters after the Magic chose Black. “And we feel like he has an elite-level understanding of the game.”

Black averaged 12.8 points, 5.1 rebounds, 4.1 assists and 2.1 steals per game this season with the Razorbacks with 22 blocked shots. He also averaged an SEC-leading 34.8 minutes while starting all 36 games.

“He’s a multi-positional defender at a very high level,” Weltman said. “Not just that he can guard guys, but he can guard guys well.

“He’s the type of guy who is selfless. His game presents who he is as a person. He’s all about his teammates.

“He’s all about raising the ceiling for others, and he’s a unique talent.”

ESPN analyst Jay Bilas called all three of Arkansas’ games this season at the Maui Invitational, where Black averaged 22.3 points, 4.7 rebounds, 4.3 assists and 1.7 steals.

“With Anthony Black, you don’t get the shooting piece right now from three,” Bilas said, referring to Black’s 30.9% (28 of 93) on three-point attempts. “But you get an exciting playmaker that’s got size, the ability to see over defenses.

“I think one of the things Orlando likes best about him is he’s got a ridiculously high basketball IQ. He plays very well in transition.

“He’s an excellent defender, and he takes pride on the defensive end. I wouldn’t call him a lockdown defender, but he plays on the ball, off the ball. Very versatile on the defensive end.”

After being drafted, Black was asked in an ESPN interview about being a player who makes plays on defense as well as offense.

“I just like to have fun on defense,” Black said. “I like to compete on both ends and just give it all I’ve got over there.”

While Black was picked less than an hour into the draft, Smith had to wait nearly three hours to hear his name called by NBA Commissioner Adam Silver.

Smith, who is 6-5 and can play point or shooting guard, was USA Today’s national high school player of the year as a senior at North Little Rock and a projected top- five NBA Draft pick before this season.

But Smith twice injured his right knee — first in the Razorbacks’ fourth game of their European exhibition tour in August and then later in the season — and was limited to 17 games. He averaged 12.5 points and shot 37.6% from the field after playing six games early in the season, then the final 11, after missing the first five.

“Potentially could have been a lottery pick had he not been hurt and dealt with that [injury],” Bilas said after Smith was selected. “Waiting around all night to hear his name called, just an incredible moment for this young man.

“He’s got great speed. A terrific first step. Excellent in transition and he can get his own shot. Good vision. But what I like best about him is he’s got a competitive nature to him that is different from most really good players. He’s a lottery pick.”

Smith was overcome with emotion after being picked, crying before hugging his family members and Arkansas Coach Eric Musselman on his way to the stage to put on a Hornets cap and pose for photos with Silver.

“Nineteen years of hard work, with everything I’ve been through,” Smith said during an interview with ESPN. “Still going through stuff to this day, and it’s paying off.”

In Smith’s second comeback of the season, he scored a season-high 26 points against Georgia, 25 against Kentucky and 24 against Alabama. But he struggled in the NCAA Tournament, shooting 6 of 23 against Illinois, Kansas and eventual national champion Connecticut.

Smith scored 11 points against Connecticut after going scoreless on 0-of-2 shooting in Arkansas’ 72-71 upset of Kansas.

“In the 17 games he played [at Arkansas], you did not get to see the true Nick Smith,” Musselman said earlier this week on NBA Radio. “I think you will [in the NBA].”

Walsh averaged 7.1 points and 3.9 rebounds and was a lockdown defender.

Arkansas was among five college teams to have two first-round picks along with Alabama, Duke, Houston and Michigan.

Black was the Razorbacks’ highest pick since 2001, when Joe Johnson was chosen No. 10 by the Boston Celtics.

Arkansas has had two lottery picks in Musselman’s four seasons as coach with Black and Moses Moody, who was No. 14 by the Golden State Warriors in 2021.

Prior to Moody, the Razorbacks’ previous lottery pick was Ronnie Brewer, who is now Arkansas’ recruiting coordinator, was drafted No. 14 in 2006 by the Utah Jazz.

Arkansas now has had 15 first-round picks, starting with Ron Brewer in 1978 when he was chosen No. 7 by the Portland Trail Blazers.