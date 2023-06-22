'Johnny Cash — Official Concert Experience’ stage show to originate in Fayetteville

“Johnny Cash – The Official Concert Experience,” a touring stage show combining songs and stories via video from Cash’s TV show projected on a screen above the stage with a live band and singers in sync, will originate at Fayetteville’s Walton Arts Center Oct. 14-15.

The 85-plus-city North American tour includes a Nov. 4 stop at Little Rock’s Robinson Center Performance Hall. (Tickets for that performance go on sale in September.) The tour is set to wrap up in the spring of 2024.

The “concert experience” will showcase performances of some of some Cash’s biggest hits, including “Folsom Prison Blues,” “Ring of Fire” and “I Walk the Line,” and revisit some of his memorable words and anecdotes. It will also feature on-screen narration by Cash’s son, John Carter Cash, a record, music video and film producer, writer, director and singer-songwriter.

Producers are GEAlive, Quatro Entertainment, Maple Tree Entertainment, the Estate of Johnny Cash, John Carter Cash and Sandbox Succession. Visit JohnnyCashConcertExperience.com.







