Jonesboro police add 6 officers to department’s Critical Incident Negotiation Team

The Jonesboro Police Department added six members to its Critical Incident Negotiation Team earlier this month, among them one Sgt. Susan Gray.

“The negotiation team usually handles a barricaded or suicidal subject or a hostage situation,” Gray said. "We try to make contact with the subject, de-escalate and come to a safe ending for all parties.”

The officer and Crisis Intervention Team (CIT) training instructor has been with the Jonesboro Police Department for 21 years.

“I’ve just got a really strong passion for people,” Gray said.

Also new to the team are Wellness Coordinator Mike Hart and officers Mekhi Williams, Kiandra Moss, Logan Mason, and Andy Starnes.

Gray