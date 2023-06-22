Sections
Manage Subscription
Manage Subscription
Sign in
Subscribe
Today's Paper News Sports Features Business Opinion LEARNS Guide Newsletters Obits Games Archive Notices Core Values
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Jonesboro police add 6 officers to department’s Critical Incident Negotiation Team

CIT instructor a new member, says team will benefit Jonesboro by Remington Miller | Today at 8:00 a.m.
The Jonesboro Police Department's newest Critical Incident Negotiation Team members. Pictured left to right: Wellness Coordinator Mike Hart, Officers Mekhi Williams, Kiandra Moss, Logan Mason, Susan Gray, and Andy Starnes. (Photo Courtesy of Sally Smith/Jonesboro Police Department)

The Jonesboro Police Department added six members to its Critical Incident Negotiation Team earlier this month, among them one Sgt. Susan Gray. 

“The negotiation team usually handles a barricaded or suicidal subject or a hostage situation,” Gray said. "We try to make contact with the subject, de-escalate and come to a safe ending for all parties.” 

The officer and Crisis Intervention Team (CIT) training instructor has been with the Jonesboro Police Department for 21 years.

“I’ve just got a really strong passion for people,” Gray said. 

Also new to the team are Wellness Coordinator Mike Hart and officers Mekhi Williams, Kiandra Moss, Logan Mason, and Andy Starnes. 

Gray

ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsor Content

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT