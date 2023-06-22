Sections
Manage Subscription
Manage Subscription
Sign in
Subscribe
Today's Paper News Sports Features Business Opinion LEARNS Guide Newsletters Obits Games Archive Notices Core Values
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Lawmaker questions AG on ’17 law, LEARNS Act

by Cynthia Howell | Today at 5:11 a.m.
State Rep. Julie Mayberry, R-Hensley, presents HB1003, which would amend the state ban on mask mandates, during the House Committee on Public Health, Welfare and Labor meeting on Wednesday, Aug. 4, 2021, at the state Capitol in Little Rock. - Tommy Metthe/The Arkansas Democrat-Gazette via AP

The new Arkansas LEARNS Act and a 2017 law that enables public school students and teachers to do their school work from home when campuses are closed because of inclement weather and contagious disease appear to be in conflict.

Rep. Julie Mayberry, R-Hensley, has asked Arkansas Attorney General Tim Griffin for an opinion on the impact of the LEARNS Act on Alternative Methods of Instruction days, commonly referred to as AMI days.

AMI days count toward the state-required 178 school days each year. The AMI days do not have to be made up at the end of the school year.

Mayberry

Print Headline: Lawmaker questions AG on ’17 law, LEARNS Act

ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsor Content

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT