Course deteriorated

When Rebsamen was rebuilt 20-plus years ago, it was a fantastic public golf course. Sadly, that is no longer the case. The course has deteriorated over the past five years and is now in the worst shape it's been in since the remodel. Bunkers aren't raked; greens aren't mowed properly, tees aren't mowed regularly, etc. It is poorly managed. I'm down there several days a week. I've seen the course manager actually at the course maybe twice in the past five years.

When the city shut down War Memorial and Hindman, we were excited that the course might get the resources needed to maintain it properly. Hasn't happened. When Mayor Frank Scott tried to get the 1 cent sales tax passed, he allocated $3 million to rebuilding the clubhouse instead of hiring the resources for proper maintenance. Paint the clubhouse and hire the people you need to maintain the course. I'll happily pay higher greens fees if that's what it takes. I was just informed that we could no longer play as a fivesome on the weekends due to slow play. Yet we are always stuck behind three to four groups of twosomes and wait on every shot because the city didn't join them up as they should.

All one has to do is go to North Little Rock to see how the Ralstons manage Burns Park. Grass is abundant, traps are raked, greens are mowed, tee boxes are mowed, and they thank you for coming. At a lower green fee than Rebsamen. How do they do it? The mayor of North Little Rock has a vested interest in the Parks and Recreation facilities. Little Rock apparently does not. C'mon guys, you're letting a jewel of a golf course go to hell in a handbasket.

PATRICK JACKSON

Little Rock

The poor get poorer

So I just read that our governor has removed 140,000 Arkansans from Medicaid which was being paid for by covid funds from the Feds. President Biden has said not to rush to remove the Americans, but to take time to make sure the proper people have a chance to justify them being on Medicaid.

Well, not here in Arkansas; 140,000 people now have no medical care, and the money that was supposed to be used to pay for that has now been reallocated to more important things like the LEARNS Act where the rich get to use the poor people's money to send their kids to private schools.

Oh, the class society this state has become.

WILLIAM WYATT

Cabot