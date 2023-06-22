Little Rock father sentenced to 36 years in prison for abusing 5-week-old daughter

A 28-year-old Little Rock father of three accepted a 36-year prison sentence on Wednesday for abusing his infant daughter.

Court records show Erik Lee Hegwood pleaded guilty to first-degree domestic battering of his youngest child when the girl was five weeks old, in exchange for the prison term imposed by Pulaski County Circuit Judge Cathi Compton.

The charge is a Class Y felony, which carries a potential life sentence when the victim is age 4 or under. The plea agreement was negotiated by deputy prosecutor Michelle Quiller and defense attorney Brandy Turner.

Hegwood, who had never been in serious trouble with the law before, has been jailed since his March 2020 arrest the day after his wife of three years, 31-year-old Danyelle Lynn Hegwood, brought their baby to the emergency room and the child had to be placed in intensive care. The couple have since divorced.

Doctors found the baby to be suffering from cerebral contusions and retinal hemorrhages, with bruising and marks on both shoulders and her chin, according to police reports. Danyelle Hegwood said her daughter suffered brain swelling and seizures from her injuries.

According to police reports, Dr. Rachel Clingenpeel, a pediatric abuse specialist at Arkansas Children's Hospital, diagnosed the girl as having been abused, telling detectives that Erik Hegwood's description of how he had handled the baby in the hours before she was brought to the hospital could not have caused such severe injuries.

Hegwood, who has an 11-year-old son from a previous relationship, denied deliberately injuring the baby. He told investigators he had been the primary caregiver for two children since his wife had gone back to work two or three weeks earlier.

He said the baby had been fussy and crying all day long and that he had to force her to eat. He said nothing had happened between her and the couple's son, who had just turned 2, that could have hurt her, stating that he did accidentally head-butt her in the face when he sneezed while holding her.

Their only other notable interaction was when he had thrown her up in the air and caught her a couple of hours before his wife got home from work while trying to calm the baby, Hegwood reportedly told police.

He said he thought her swollen eye could have been caused by allergies, possibly the family cats.

Questioned about a scrape under the baby's chin, Hegwood said he sometimes dragged her across the floor on her changing pad to play with her. The marks on her shoulders could have been due to "massages" he sometimes gave her when she did not feel well, Hegwood said, demonstrating for investigators using a doll.

Danyelle Hegwood, who had brought the girl to the ER while her husband stayed home with their son, said she got up for work about 6 a.m. and checked on her daughter, leaving the house about 45 minutes later while everyone else was still asleep.

She said she later texted her husband to keep an eye on the baby's temperature because the infant had "felt hot." She said she later got a text from him about how he and the baby had "bumped heads" when he sneezed, leaving the little girl with a split lip.

She got home about 5:30 p.m., to find her daughter "screeching" and fussy, and she thought the baby might have an upset stomach so she put her in a warm bath, she said.

It was then she noticed that one eye was swollen and the other eye was "jumping around," and the girl was not breathing right, Danielle Hegwood told investigators. By the time she got the girl in her car seat to go to the hospital, she noticed that one of the baby's pupils was enlarged, she said.

When investigators met with Erik Hegwood, they noticed that the couple's son had a bruise that covered almost the entire left side of his face, from just below his eye to his jaw bone. The toddler had a healing black eye and a slight scratch between his eye and ear.

Danyelle Hegwood told police her husband said that the boy had fallen down some stairs and then bumped into a coffee table that same day. Police reported the linear marks on the little boy's face looked like he might have been slapped, but no further charges were filed.