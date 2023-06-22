Little Rock port leader vouches for federal investments on Capitol Hill

WASHINGTON -- The executive director of the Little Rock Port Authority appeared before the U.S. Senate Environment and Public Works Committee on Wednesday to highlight federal investments toward the Arkansas inland port and the importance to Little Rock's economy.

The hearing with Bryan Day and other regional economic development leaders coincided with the committee's push to reauthorize the Economic Development Administration for the first time since 2004, creating a window for Congress to modernize the federal agency's strategies and mission.

The Economic Development Administration facilitates regional economic development by providing investments for projects and resources for long-term planning, workforce training and public infrastructure upgrades.

The