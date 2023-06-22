Little Rock School Board OKs $82M for construction at Central High

The Little Rock School Board on Thursday approved more than $82 million in construction costs at Central High, including $60 million for a three-story science building and a two-story field house.

The board approved a guaranteed maximum price of $60,627,694 for the additions on the south side of the historic campus, plus $10.96 million for the full renovation of Rockefeller Early Childhood Center and another $10.5 million to do early site work for the building of a new west Little Rock high school on Ranch Boulevard adjacent to Pinnacle View Middle School.

The construction plans and costs were presented during a meeting in which the capital city’s nine-member school board also:

• Approved a $6.4 million expenditure for an online tutoring program in reading for some 2,500 elementary school pupils.

• Supported proposals to contract with Imagine Learning of Scottsdale, Ariz., to provide instruction for a virtual academy for students in grades six through 12.

• Voted to contract with the Power School Group of Folsom, Calif., to develop three to four interim tests to track student achievement through the school year.

• Authorized the sale of the now vacant David O. Dodd Elementary to what is expected will be the operator of an open-enrollment charter school.

