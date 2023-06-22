Man pleads innocent to leaking records

WORCESTER, Mass. -- Jack Teixeira, the Massachusetts Air National Guard member accused of leaking highly classified military documents on a social media platform, pleaded innocent Wednesday to federal felony charges.

Teixeira, 21, entered the pleas during a hearing in Worcester's federal court days after he was indicted by a grand jury on six counts of willful retention and transmission of national defense information. Each count is punishable by up to 10 years in prison.

Handcuffed and wearing orange jail garb, Teixeira smiled at family seated in the gallery at the start of the hearing. He stood at the defense table next to his lawyers and leaned over to say "[innocent], your honor" into the microphone after the judge read each count. The judge also denied a defense request to reconsider his detention order.

Teixeira, of North Dighton, has been behind bars since his April arrest on charges stemming from the most consequential intelligence leak in years. A magistrate judge ruled last month that Teixeira must remain in jail while the case plays out, saying that releasing him would pose a risk that he would attempt to flee the country or obstruct justice.

The leak left the Biden administration scrambling to assess and contain the damage among the international community and reassure allies that their secrets are safe with the U.S.

Teixeira's family said in a statement Wednesday that they "remain committed as ever" to supporting him. "The important thing is Jack will now have his day in court," they said. "We are hopeful that Jack will be getting the fair and just treatment he deserves."

Teixeira's attorney has said his client "will answer the charges" and "will be judged by his fellow citizens." In pushing for his release, Teixeira's attorneys argued that the government isn't claiming Teixeira ever intended that the information be widely disseminated.

Teixeira is accused of sharing classified military documents about Russia's war in Ukraine and other sensitive national security topics on Discord, a social media platform popular with people playing online games. Investigators believe he was the leader of a private chat group called Thug Shaker Central, where enthusiasts shared jokes, talked about their favorite types of guns and discussed wars, including Russia's invasion of Ukraine.