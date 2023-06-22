Maumelle Republican Ray will seek reelection to Arkansas House of Representatives

Republican David Ray announced in a news release Wednesday he is running for reelection in Arkansas House District 69.

Ray, a two-term member of the state House of Representatives from Maumelle, said he was first elected to the General Assembly to "be a fighter for individual freedom, lower taxes and conservative Arkansas values." Prior to taking office in 2021, Ray worked as chief of staff for former Lt. Gov. Tim Griffin.

District 69 includes portions of Faulkner and Pulaski counties and stretches from Mayflower to Little Rock Air Force Base in Jacksonville.

Ray, 37, is vice chairman of the Joint Performance Review Committee. He first won election in 2020 by defeating Karyn Maynard in the Republican primary and won an uncontested race in the November general election.

"I'm running again because I'm proud of the progress that I've been able to make on issues that are important to the state and to conservative voters in the state," Ray said in an interview. "And I think there is a lot of work left to do."

If elected to a third term, Ray said he wants to continue to lower the state's income tax and codify legislation to protect the LEARNS Act from litigation. The act is a 145-page education law that was a top priority for Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders.

Ray has been an active campaigner, leading not only his own reelection effort in 2022 but also managing Tim Griffin's successful campaign for attorney general and the unsuccessful effort for Issue 2, a proposed constitutional amendment that would have raised the threshold needed to pass future amendments and initiatives.

Ray also worked as communications director for U.S. Sen. Tom Cotton's 2014 campaign and was the state director of Americans for Prosperity Arkansas, a conservative advocacy group.

The unofficial party filing period for candidates is Nov. 6-14 according to the secretary of state's office. Arkansas' 2024 preferential primary election is March 5, with runoffs scheduled for April 2. The 2024 general election is scheduled for Nov. 5 with a runoff date set for Dec. 2.

Will Langhorne of the Democrat-Gazette contributed to this story.