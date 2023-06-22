



Armie Hammer has reached a divorce agreement with his wife, Elizabeth Chambers, nearly three years after she filed to end their marriage. Hammer's attorney filed documents in Los Angeles Superior Court this week informing a judge that the actor and Chambers have come to terms over child custody, child support, spousal support and division of assets. A judge will need to sign off on the agreement and declare the two divorced. The settlement comes weeks after Los Angeles County prosecutors declined to charge Hammer in an investigation stemming from a woman's allegation that he sexually assaulted her in 2017. They cited a lack of evidence to prove their case beyond a reasonable doubt. Hammer said on Instagram after a long public silence that "I look forward to beginning what will be a long, difficult process of putting my life back together now that my name has been cleared." Allegations of sexual violence from women early in 2021 derailed Hammer's career, and he has not worked in Hollywood since. Hammer and Chambers separated, and she filed for divorce in 2020. The 36-year-old actor is best known for his starring roles in 2017's "Call Me By Your Name" and 2013's "The Lone Ranger." Chambers, 40, is a television personality who has had shows on the Food Network and the Cooking Channel. The two began dating in 2007 and married in 2010. They have an 8-year-old daughter and a 6-year-old son.

A weekend search for long-missing actor Julian Sands on Southern California's Mount Baldy was unsuccessful, authorities said. Sands was reported missing in January after setting out to hike on the mountain, which rises more than 10,000 feet east of Los Angeles and was pounded by severe storms over the winter. The San Bernardino County sheriff's office said the latest search was conducted by more than 80 search-and-rescue volunteers and deputies, two helicopters and drone crews. Search teams were flown into remote areas and drones were used to search areas inaccessible to ground crews, the department said. "Despite the recent warmer weather, portions of the mountain remain inaccessible due to extreme alpine conditions," it said. "Multiple areas include steep terrain and ravines, which still have 10-plus feet of ice and snow." The department said it has conducted eight searches for Sands, 65, since January, and there have been eight other unrelated searches in the area. Sands starred opposite Helena Bonham Carter in the 1985 British romance "A Room With a View." He also had major roles in 1984's "The Killing Fields," 1989's "Warlock," 1990's "Arachnophobia," 1991's "Naked Lunch," 1993's "Boxing Helena" and 1995's "Leaving Las Vegas."





Actor Julian Sands poses for photographers at the Venice Film Festival in Venice, Italy, on Sept. 3, 2019. Authorities say the latest search for missing actor Julian Sands on Southern California's massive Mount Baldy was unsuccessful. (Photo by Arthur Mola/Invision/AP, File)





