Naturals rally to down Tulsa

Naturals 3, Drillers 2

Despite being no-hit for the first five innings, Northwest Arkansas managed to take down the Tulsa Drillers on Wednesday night ONEOK Stadium in Tulsa.

The Naturals allied from a 2-0 deficit with a run in the sixth and two more in the seventh to claim the win over the Drillers, the Texas League North Division co-leaders heading into Wednesday night.

Northwest Arkansas earned the win even though it managed just three hits against the top pitching staff in the Texas League.

Northwest Arkansas scored twice in the top of the seventh to take a 3-2 lead. Greyson Jenista led off with a single and Jimmy Govern was hit by a pitch. Both runners advanced on a balk by Tulsa's Aldry Acosta. Jake Means followed with a two-run single to right field to give the Naturals the lead.

Noah Murdock (1-0) got the win allowing a run on one hit over three innings. Jacob Wallace pitched a hitless ninth to earn his fourth save.

Tulsa grabbed an early 1-0 lead in the third inning. Austin Gauthier singled, moved to third on a single by Jorbit Vivas and scored on a sacrifice fly by Jose Ramos. The Drillers extended their lead to 2-0 in the sixth on an RBI double by Vivas.

Drillers starter River Ryan didn't allow a hit over the first five innings, while striking out six and walking one. But the Naturals got a run as Jack Reinheimer singled on the first pitch from Tulsa reliever Braydon Fisher to start the top of the sixth.

Reinheimer would advance around the bases thanks to three wild pitches by Fisher to get the Naturals within 2-1.