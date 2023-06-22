July sale by Amazon,

Walmart will overlap

Amazon and Walmart will hold their July sales events on roughly the same days this year, the companies said Wednesday.

Amazon's Prime Day, set for July 11-12 this year, typically spurs Walmart Inc. and other retailers to plan their own shopping blowouts. Target Corp., Best Buy and Wayfair are also among those who generally lower prices on a wide range of products in sales coinciding with Prime Day.

This year, Walmart will hold a Walmart+ Week, in which members of the subscription service will get first dibs on deals at Walmart.com. That event will start at 11 a.m. July 10.

All Walmart shoppers will have access to the bargains starting at 11 am. July 11. The sale ends at 6 p.m. July 13.

Walmart Plus memberships cost $98 a year and come with benefits such as free next-day and two-day shipping on certain items; fuel discounts at certain locations; and a free subscription to the streaming service Paramount Plus.

Amazon's sale prices are available only to its Prime members, who currently pay $139 a year for benefits such as free shipping and access to digital entertainment options.

-- Serenah McKay

May homes for sale

drop to record low

The number of homes for sale in the U.S. fell to record low levels in May, according to real estate brokerage Redfin, as high mortgage rates continue to deter people from moving.

Active listings fell 7.1% on a seasonally adjusted basis in May, and were down 38.6% from pre-pandemic levels, according to Redfin's Housing Market Tracker. The brokerage said just 1.4 million homes were up for sale in May -- lower than any month on its records, which date back to 2012.

Many homeowners are opting to stay put as moving means giving up a cheaper mortgage. Rising interest rates pushed the average 30-year-fixed rate to 6.43% in May, Redfin said, up from 5.23% a year earlier, and more than double the 2.65% rate in May 2021.

The low number of homes for sale has driven price increases in some markets. Nearly half of Redfin's offers were met with bidding wars in May, while more than two-thirds of homes sold went for above list price.

-- Bloomberg News (WPNS)

Arkansas Index up

0.19, ends at 804.04

The Arkansas Index, a price-weighted index that tracks the largest public companies based in the state, closed Wednesday at 804.04, up 0.19.

"Congressional testimony by Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell reinforced investor fears of rising interest rates as equities closed lower with the communication services and information technology sectors underperforming the broader market," said Leon Lants, managing director at Stephen's Inc.

The index was developed by Bloomberg News and the Democrat-Gazette with a base value of 100 as of Dec. 30, 1997.