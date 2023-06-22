NWADG ALL-AREA SOCCER: All-around athlete Witte heads all-area boys soccer team

PLAYER OF THE YEAR

GRAHAM WITTE

SCHOOL Fayetteville

CLASS Senior

HEIGHT 6-4

THE SCOOP Top defender who was selected all-state, all-conference, and the 6A-West Most Valuable Player by the league coaches. ... Team captain and all-around athlete who also played basketball and football for the Bulldogs. ... Kicked game-winning 40-yard field goal in state semifinals against Conway in 2021.

THAT'S WHAT HE SAID "It's been a blast my whole senior year. I want to thank my teammates and coaches."

NEWCOMER OF THE YEAR

MITCHELL STONE

SCHOOL Bentonville

CLASS Sophomore

HEIGHT 5-7

THE SCOOP Scored 14 goals and contributed 16 assists. ... Voted First-Team All-Conference and selected as 6A-West Newcomer of the Year for the Tigers.