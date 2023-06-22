BASKETBALL

Penny receives 3-game ban

An NCAA infractions panel handed a three-game suspension to Memphis Coach Penny Hardaway on Wednesday for recruiting violations tied to two in-home visits with a prospect two years ago. The penalty follows a negotiated resolution in December that allowed the school to resolve the case and begin probation while one individual challenged the level of charges from the allegations. That turned out to be Hardaway, the former Memphis and NBA star who was charged under rules governing head-coach responsibility for conduct within their programs. An assistant coach first visited the prospect from Dallas in September 2021 at his home, followed by Hardaway roughly two weeks later. NCAA rules prohibited in-home visits for juniors except for April of that year, with those visits supposed to take place at the prospect's current school. Hardaway will miss the first three games of the 2023-24 season that starts in November. He had told the NCAA he was unaware of the rule.

Nuggets' guard opts out

Bruce Brown is set to become a free agent after declining his $6.8 million player option with the NBA-champion Denver Nuggets, a person with knowledge of the decision said Wednesday. The person spoke to The Associated Press on the condition of anonymity because the move hasn't been announced. The NBA free agency period opens next week. Brown signed with Denver last summer and became an integral piece off the bench for the Nuggets. He can play either guard position or small forward and averaged 12 points and four rebounds in a postseason that culminated with Denver knocking off Miami to win its first NBA title.

FOOTBALL

Former Steelers' LB dies

Clark Haggans, an outside linebacker who won a Super Bowl with the Pittsburgh Steelers during a 13-year career that included stops in Arizona and San Francisco, has died. He was 46. Colorado State University, where Haggans starred in the late 1990s, said Haggans died on Monday. No cause of death was given. The Steelers took a flyer on Haggans in the fifth round of the 2000 draft. He responded by becoming a special teams ace before graduating into a starting role opposite Joey Porter on a defense that regularly ranked among the best in the NFL. Haggans' finest season came in 2005. He racked up a career-best nine sacks and was a disruptive force in the playoffs as Pittsburgh won three straight road games to reach the Super Bowl. Haggans had one of three Steelers sacks in the title game against the Seahawks as the franchise earned its fifth championship.

TENNIS

Tiafoe's win streak ends

Frances Tiafoe's winning run on grass was ended by Sebastian Korda in an all-American second-round match at the Queen's Club Championships in London on Wednesday. Korda won 7-6 (2), 6-3 to end the fourth-seeded Tiafoe's bid to follow up his title in Stuttgart last week with another grass-court trophy ahead of Wimbledon. Tiafoe arrived in west London in a career-high spot of No. 10 but was beaten by a compatriot 22 places lower in the rankings, with Korda's big serve coming to the fore on Centre Court.

Upset at Berlin Open

Wimbledon champion Elena Rybakina's preparations for the grass-court Grand Slam hit a snag Wednesday when she lost to Donna Vekic 6-7 (1), 6-3, 6-4 in the second round of the Berlin Open. Vekic faced only two break points and saved them both. It was Rybakina's second match, after beating qualifier Polina Kudermetova on Tuesday, since withdrawing ahead of her third-round match at the French Open when a virus left her with breathing difficulties.

Medvedev advances

Daniil Medvedev continued building momentum after recent setbacks as he moved into the quarterfinals of the Halle (Germany) Open on Wednesday, beating Laslo Djere 6-3, 6-7 (5), 6-3 at the grass-court tournament. Medvedev could have wrapped up the second-round match in straight sets when he took a 4-1 lead in the second-set tiebreaker but lost the next four points as Djere took control. Medvedev is coming off first-round losses at the French Open and last week at the Libema Open, his first grass event of the season.

BASEBALL

Nationals' outfielder on IL

The Nationals placed center fielder Victor Robles on the 10-day injured list with back spasms for the second time this season on Wednesday, a day after Washington starter MacKenzie Gore questioned Robles' effort on a flyball that fell for a single. Washington selected the contract of outfielder Derek Hill from Rochester to replace Robles on the roster. Robles was sidelined by back spasms from early May until last Friday. He had started five consecutive games since his return. Manager Dave Martinez said Robles told him after Tuesday night's loss to St. Louis that his lower back was bothering him while running. Robles also got a poor jump on a deep flyball on Monday that glanced off his glove for a triple. Robles skidded into the center field wall after failing to make the grab.