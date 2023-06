Arrests

Fayetteville

Joseph Jacobs, 46, of Fayetteville, was arrested Monday in connection with battery. Jacobs was being held Wednesday in the Washington County Detention Center on $10,000 bond.

Rogers

Gerardo Ruiz-Rodriguez, 18, of 4000 S. Dixieland Road Apt. C203 in Rogers, was arrested Tuesday in connection with domestic battering. Ruiz-Rodriguez was being held Wednesday in the Benton County Jail with no bond set.