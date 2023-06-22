100 years ago

June 22, 1923

EL DORADO -- Of the 26 warrants received by agents of the Department of Justice for the arrest of men alleged to have been implicated in an auto theft ring operating in Arkansas, Louisiana, and Texas, with headquarters in El Dorado, 18 have been served. Since the arrest of 13 well-known men in El Dorado last week, some of whom held commissions as county officers, the federal agents have arrested five others, but declined to divulge the names of two of those arrested. ... Meanwhile, of the 150 automobiles alleged to have been stolen by the ring, 25 have been recovered in south Arkansas and 35 in Louisiana.

50 years ago

June 22, 1973

Many Arkansas newspapers had abandoned gender identification of help-wanted ad columns before the United States Supreme Court ruled Thursday that sex segregation of such ads is not protected by the First Amendment. However, some newspapers would identify columns with such headings as 'help wanted--male" or "help-wanted--female," and officials of several of those papers said Thursday they would study the ruling to see whether it might apply to their practices. While labeling their columns with headings to indicate male or female interest, the newspapers often also carried a statement pointing out that employment involving discrimination by sex is prohibited by law.

25 years ago

June 22, 1998

CABOT -- Bud Holland had just returned home from a camping trip with his wife and two grandsons Sunday morning and was planning a Father's Day with the boys and his two sons. But first he had to get the mail that had been piling up since Thursday. Stuffed in the mailbox full of letters was a package, wrapped in brown tape covered in Kmart logos. Holland said he thought it was a Father's Day gift. "I saw the wires sticking out of it and got to feeling it," he said Sunday. "And I thought this isn't right." ... When Holland and his oldest son Greg looked at it again, they came to the same conclusion: It was a bomb. A few hours later, U.S. Army bomb technicians from the Pine Bluff Arsenal destroyed Holland's parcel, suspected to be the second package bomb found in central Arkansas in as many weeks. As authorities destroyed the first package, Cabot firefighters found another in a neighbor's mailbox about 10 feet from where police had moved people to keep them at a safe distance.

10 years ago

June 22, 2013

MOUNTAIN HOME -- The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Mountain Home Project Office has closed three swim beaches at Norfork and Bull Shoals lakes because of high E. coli levels. The beaches affected are the Lead Hill and Oakland beaches on Bull Shoals Lake and the Panther Bay Beach on Lake Norfork, according to a news release. The unsafe E. coli levels, termed "higher than acceptable," were discovered during a routine test conducted by the Arkansas Department of Health. Corps officials said the high bacteria level was caused by recent flooding and possible fecal matter from local geese.