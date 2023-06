Outdoors calendar

Calendar

JUNE

24 Big Rock Chapter of Quail Forever 2nd annual Pollinator Palooza. Camp Robinson Special Use Area (SUA), Mayflower. https://pfqf.myeventscenter.com/event/Second-Annual-Pollinator-Palooza-77188

JULY

22 Big Rock Chapter of Quail Forever Gun Dog First Aid with Dr. Johnathan Bradshaw. AGFF Shooting Sports Complex, Jacksonville. https://pfqf.myeventscenter.com/event/Gun-Dog-First-Aid-Clinic-Presented-By-Big-Rock-73012

AUGUST

5 Arkansas Bass Team Trail big bass tournament. Ouachita River. Camden ramp. arkansasbassteamtrail.net

26 Arkansas Outdoor Hall of Fame Banquet. Statehouse Convention Center, Little Rock. (501) 470-6874 or tyler@agff.org

SEPTEMBER

23 Arkansas Game and Fish Foundation Birdie Hunters Golf Tournament. Ridge Pointe Country Club, Jonesboro. (501) 470-6874 or tyler@agff.org

30 South Arkansas Outdoor Social, Open Division Trap Tournament. Southern Arkansas University, Magnolia. (501) 470-6874 or tyler@agff.org

OCTOBER

28 Lonoke chapter of Ducks Unlimited membership banquet. AWA building, Lonoke. Jeremy Reed (501) 239-0681 or jeremyreed24@yahoo.com