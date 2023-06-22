The world in brief: Paris explosion injures 24, ignites fire

Paris explosion injures 24, ignites fire

PARIS -- A strong explosion hit a building in Paris' Left Bank on Wednesday, leaving 24 injured and igniting a fire that sent smoke soaring over city monuments and prompted the evacuation of surrounding buildings, police said. The cause of the blast was not immediately known.

The facade of a building in the 5th arrondissement, or district, collapsed, and emergency services were working to determine if anyone was still inside, a Paris police official said. The explosion happened near the historic Val de Grace military hospital.

Paris police chief Laurent Nunez said the building where the explosion occurred was a private school, the Paris American Academy, which was founded in 1965 and offers teaching in fashion design, interior design, fine arts and creative writing.

The fire was contained but not yet extinguished. Some 270 firefighters were involved in putting out the flames and 70 emergency vehicles were on the scene.

A Paris police official told The Associated Press that 24 people were injured, including four in critical condition and 20 with less severe injuries. The official says the injuries were sustained mainly when people were blown off their feet by the blast.

Officials from the 5th arrondissement attributed the blast and blaze to a gas leak.

Paris prosecutor Laure Beccuau said an investigation was opened into aggravated involuntary injury and the probe would examine whether the explosion stemmed from a suspected violation of safety rules.

Pakistan jails 7 'key' traffickers in hunt

ISLAMABAD -- Pakistani authorities said Wednesday they have arrested seven alleged key figures in a human trafficking ring following last week's sinking of an overcrowded smuggling vessel off Greece that left more than 500 migrants missing, including Pakistanis.

Police told The Associated Press that the ring was engaged in smuggling Pakistanis into Europe and that the arrests took place over the last two days, as part of a government crackdown on traffickers.

Thirty other suspects were arrested over the past few days in Pakistan and were being questioned for their role in facilitating smuggling activities.

Police continued raids across the country on Wednesday, in an attempt to arrest all involved in the migrant ship disaster. Pakistan's intelligence agencies are also helping local police in tracking smugglers who went underground.

Each of those who tried to make the perilous journey to Europe -- hoping for a better life -- paid the smugglers between $5,000 to $8,000, Pakistani authorities said.

On Wednesday, Pakistan's Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said efforts to dismantle trafficking rings would continue.

Belarusian court sentences protesters

TALLINN, Estonia -- A court in Belarus on Wednesday handed lengthy prison terms to 18 participants of mass anti-government protests that shook the country in 2020, the latest step in a brutal years-long effort to stifle any and all dissent.

Multiple charges against the activists, three of whom had left the country and were tried in absentia, included assault on law enforcement officers, conspiracy to overthrow the government, committing a terrorist act and others.

According to the authorities, the protesters formed a resistance movement, attacked law enforcement officers, carried out acts of sabotage and set police stations in Minsk, the capital of Belarus, on fire. Some of them were also accused of attempting to set fire to the house of a pro-government lawmaker, Aleh Hayukevich, chairman of the Liberal Democratic Party of Belarus, by throwing Molotov cocktails at it.

Sentences handed to the demonstrators ranged from two to 25 years in prison.

Mass protests engulfed Belarus in 2020 in the wake of the disputed presidential election that handed authoritarian President Alexander Lukashenko his sixth term in office. Both the Belarusian opposition and the West have denounced the vote as rigged.

2 missing Canadian airmen found dead

OTTAWA, Ontario -- Two members of the Royal Canadian Air Force who had been missing were found dead after a military helicopter crashed near the Ottawa River, officials said on Wednesday.

The Department of National Defence said the two bodies were recovered Tuesday night.

Four Royal Canadian Air Force members were on board a CH-147 Chinook helicopter that crashed, after midnight Tuesday, near the Ottawa River close to Petawawa, Ontario, about 99 miles northwest of Canada's capital of Ottawa.

Defense Minister Anita Anand said they were on board the helicopter as part of a night training flight.

The other two crew members were found alive by first responders and taken to a hospital with minor injuries.

Anand said 100 Canadian Armed Forces members had been searching for the two missing air force members onshore and in the water, assisted by an Ontario Provincial Police marine unit, Petawawa and Pembroke Fire Departments and several military rescue aircraft.

Anand said an investigation is ongoing.





A soldier secures the are as firemen fight a blaze Wednesday, June 21, 2023 in Paris. Firefighters fought a blaze on Paris' Left Bank that is sent smoke soaring over the domed Pantheon monument and prompted evacuation of buildings in the neighborhood, police said. Local media cited witnesses describing a large explosion preceding the fire, and saying that part of a building collapsed. (AP Photo/Christophe Ena)



